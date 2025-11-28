A Canadian Tradition
About the animation of the National Film Board.
Welcome! It’s a new Thursday issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter — and our topic today is Canada’s most admired animation studio.
Early in the year, a reader linked us to a sweet, low-key, funny film we hadn’t seen before. They wanted to spread a little happiness: “a hugback for all the wonde…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Animation Obsessive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.