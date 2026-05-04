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Mandie O'Connell's avatar
Mandie O'Connell
15h

Wonderful piece! In Taiwan there is a long history of puppet theater. We have a few magnificent puppetry museums here that showcase this rare and underappreciated form of performance. The film you researched shows an incredible amount of dedication and talent!

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Charlotte Shane's avatar
Charlotte Shane
9h

I love this newsletter

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