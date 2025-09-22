A still from The Blackbird (1958)

1 – Art for happiness

Does playfulness still have its place when the world burns?

Some artists specialize in films about the times. Howl’s Moving Castle was heavily inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s horror at the invasion of Iraq. The Hubleys used their animation to address nuclear war and widespread apathy. In Shanghai, the team behind Three Monks tried to heal divisions caused by the Cultural Revolution.

But there are great artists, too, who just want to delight. They treat their craft like a juggling act or a magic trick — something to excite, surprise, hypnotize. The end goal is an entertained audience: people come out the other side a little lighter.

Those films can enrich lives as well. They’re short breaks; they uplift. Watching them adds a little more joy to the day. One of our favorite examples is The Blackbird (1958), a short with no statement to make. It adapts an old Canadian folk song, sung in French, whose lyrics are nonsense. They tell of a blackbird that’s losing pieces of itself: its eye, its head. But it keeps getting restored.

“[W]hen the blackbird loses a part of his body he gets it back in triplicate. He loses his beak, gets back three,” noted the film’s director. And he visualized the nonsense with thrilling, lively animation that dances in time to the song’s rhythm and rapid lyrics.

It’s a tiny gem. It was also, sometimes, the type of film that bothered him.

A snippet of animation from The Blackbird — watchable on YouTube below:

The director of The Blackbird was Norman McLaren, one of the masters. He worked for Canada’s state-owned National Film Board and wouldn’t be lured elsewhere, even when Hollywood called. “UPA asked me to join them and promised me lots of creative freedom,” he said in the ‘50s. But he stayed where he was, modest salary and all.

McLaren was an experimenter — and he described his films as more “artisanal” than artistic. In each one, he played with a new idea or technique, and searched for ways to entertain. “I’m terrified of letting an audience get bored,” he noted.

In general, these were short interludes in viewers’ lives. McLaren made them to be enjoyed one at a time, in a theater setting, in front of longer movies by other directors. (“I think it is always a very bad idea,” he explained, “when people have a retrospective to show all my work together — it was never designed to be seen that way.”)

But there was a struggle in him. Outside of a few films, especially Neighbors (1952), he didn’t deal with social or political problems in his work. And, as a progressive, these problems often weighed on him. “At a time when our whole civilization is in danger of being destroyed,” he said in 1960, “we are perhaps fiddling away our energy on a host of pretty and beautiful things which the world has a surfeit of already.”

McLaren’s partner, Guy Glover, outlined the situation this way:

He has terrible feelings about that. He appears not to be convinced at some moments of the worth or significance of his non-social works. … [H]e is inclined at times, when his political feelings are very strongly engaged, to be highly critical of what is basically a non-political body of work. That is, his life work as a whole. … But I think that at other moments he would not believe that. He has thrown himself, one part of himself, so entirely into the making of these non-political films that even he would see that it is not a trivial involvement.

Even when McLaren viewed them as just diversions, he took painstaking care with his films. He wanted them to be good. In the case of The Blackbird, he began to toy with the idea in the 1940s. Around a decade passed before he got it where he wanted it to be.

Part of McLaren’s failed animation test from 1948, drawn directly on film stock

The key problem with The Blackbird was the music. McLaren was commissioned to make a number of folk-song adaptations in the ‘40s, and the results were classics: La Poulette Grise, Alouette. But this one caused him trouble.

“The song was extremely rapid,” McLaren said, and this bird character needed to transform in time to the lyrics. He started by animating directly on film stock (his signature technique), but found it “all too clumsy and cluttered.” The bird couldn’t move quickly or cleanly enough to fit the song. So, he set the whole project aside.

McLaren made a second attempt in the early ‘50s. Since that first “very fanciful-like Aztec bird” had been too complex, he simplified the design. And he used stop motion this time, manipulating a flat cutout made of “metal with joints and lots of parts.”

It was another dead end. “This is going to be hell, making this move!” he realized.

McLaren gave up again and directed his focus elsewhere: Blinkity Blank (1955), A Chairy Tale (1957). It would be years before he finally solved this one. As he recalled:

It was only in 1958 that I managed to obtain a drawing that was simple enough to be an ideogram. That allowed me to obtain the flexibility of movement and to follow all the metamorphoses of the decomposition of the bird. … By simplifying the drawing, I was able to make the bird do whatever I wanted while conserving its intrinsic characteristics as well as its biological details.

His final bird became almost abstract — a jumble of lines and dots that shuffles and reshuffles itself, with no settled form. It jumps, flies, dances and disintegrates with a sense of timing that could only be McLaren’s.

A snippet of animation from the film

Stills from the film

Working alongside him on The Blackbird was Evelyn Lambart. Throughout much of McLaren’s career, she was there, at times co-directing with him. “Many of my films would never have been possible were it not for the very close assistance and cooperation of this highly talented animator and artist,” he said.

Here, Lambart fabricated the bird’s many pieces — “stiff white paper cutouts,” in McLaren’s words. He animated them over black (with her help, in the particularly intricate parts). The aim was animation that matched both the music and the imagery detailed by the lyrics. As he said:

... the rhythmic thing would be doing one thing and words would be doing another thing. To do a third thing, the picture, which integrated with the first two things, was very difficult.

They worked frame by frame under a camera. Cardboard pieces shifted; a photo was taken. A lot was spontaneous, and a serious mistake meant, most likely, restarting a sequence from scratch. It was a method influenced by Lotte Reiniger’s films — McLaren called it “an excellent technique for the animator.”

Another form of animation occurs behind the bird. There, we find McLaren’s famous pastel trick. He would render an image slowly — adding or removing a bit of pastel, taking a photo and repeating. Played back, it’s like a painting that creates itself. Later in The Blackbird, he got special effects by zooming into his pastel images. Finally, in the lab, bird animation and backdrop were composited together.

The film isn’t even five minutes long, but it was reportedly a nine-month process. McLaren and Lambart needed real dedication to make a piece that’s so perfectly, unpretentiously what it is. The audience gets a brief moment of fun, humor and lightness — and then it’s over. At The Blackbird’s premiere, people were thrilled.

McLaren and Lambart at work on The Blackbird . Courtesy of Eleven Moving Moments with Evelyn Lambart .

By 1958, McLaren’s work was already known around the world. He was the experimental filmmaker of his time. His animation had won an Oscar, swept festivals, inspired artists from Japan to America to the Eastern Bloc. The Blackbird screened to the French critic André Bazin and to elementary schoolers in North America. (That second group asked, “Can we see it over again?”)

But McLaren still wasn’t sure, some days, that most of this work had value.

The ‘50s and ‘60s were difficult, scary times. He was haunted by the Korean and Vietnam wars, and by the larger Cold War behind them. “I’ve been making films about lines and dots, and it’s not the world around me, it’s the world inside me,” he said in 1960. It was partly a statement of fact, partly a lament.

McLaren wasn’t sheltered. Years earlier, he’d gone on a humanitarian mission to document the Spanish Civil War, and UNESCO had sent him to teach in rural China and India. He knew the state of the world better than most, and he called the anti-war Neighbors his most important film. But, eventually, he always returned to play, and to entertaining people. He went back to making films like The Blackbird.

It was his specialty. McLaren was a great juggler or trapeze artist of animation — and what he did made the whole world a little bit brighter.

He never quite reconciled himself to the role. But few were as hard on McLaren as he was on himself. A friend once reassured him, “One who has given so much joy to so many in his work need feel no guilt.”

2 – Animation news worldwide

2.1 – To Gaza with Love premieres

A still from To Gaza with Love

Right now, the most important story in animation isn’t happening in Hollywood. Its location is Gaza, where artist Haneen Koraz and her team are holding animation workshops for children.

The project has been a refuge for some 1,500 students so far. In a film uploaded this week, We Won’t Leave You Alone, a few of those students expressed their experience of displacement. It’s a comedy about household objects, and in particular about a refrigerator that’s too big to escape out the door. The others join together to save it.

Koraz’s workshops are supported via GoFundMe and Patreon. Also backing them is a foreign organization co-founded by Joanna Quinn, the British animator. Its name is Animation Community for Palestine — and, today, it premiered To Gaza with Love.

The film is a three-hour anthology of animated shorts. People contributed from across the globe, including Quinn and Sam Fell (ParaNorman), and artists from the region. Animator Mohammed Hosam made his section, Normal Day in Gaza, in Gaza itself. As Quinn explained:

He animated and finished this film on his PHONE while living in a tent with his family in Gaza. All his possessions including his computer have been lost.

To Gaza with Love calls for peace and freedom, and it “aims to show Palestinians — especially Gazans — that they are not forgotten,” says Animation Community for Palestine. It’s also a tribute to Koraz and her work. In a statement, Koraz described the anthology as “a powerful act of solidarity,” and quoted her students as saying, “These films are like gifts from the world to us.”

See it on YouTube below:

2.2 – Newsbits

