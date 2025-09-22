Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
13h

At times like these, "a brief moment of fun , humor and lightness" is an elixir for the soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
颠茄之声's avatar
颠茄之声
12h

一本书里关于麦克拉伦这么写道

"我始终关注人类问题，尤其在青少年晚期......作为业余爱好者时拍摄了反战影片。后来逐渐转向抽象电影，愈发远离人类议题......但赴华两月后共产党接管政权，我目睹村庄的变革与诸多良政（这里我想应该指的是土地改革和工业发展）......因而对新政权抱有好感。返加时正值朝鲜战争爆发，我感受到文化撕裂与立场拉扯的张力，这种紧张催生了《邻居》......我对被压迫者——受剥削者、弱势群体——怀有同情。"

1949年，麦克拉伦受联合国教科文组织派遣赴华，教授视觉传达技法以协助预防医学宣传。他带着精神收获满意而归，安抚了担忧其安全的朋友（当时四川地区正值国军撤离与革命军推进）。1951年，他探索立体影像问题，创作《环绕》。次年将逐格技术应用于真人演员。《邻居》中，同事格兰特·芒罗与让-保罗·拉杜塞尔饰演一对和睦邻居，因边界纠纷（界线上盛开的花朵）渐生恨意，最终互相毁灭。逐格技术对人体运动的改造效果惊人。这部原创作品获奥斯卡奖。麦克拉伦在印度参与社会项目时接到贺电，竟天真反问："感谢，但奥斯卡是谁？"

麦克拉伦就是实验动画之神，我想这应该没什么人会反对。奇特的是，我个人最喜欢的麦克拉伦的作品其实是A Chairy Tale，大部分人应该都无法理解，但是椅子真的好可爱啊！关于麦克拉伦的第一部电影，虽然因为各方面原因，多少是很粗糙的，但其实算是非常被忽视的麦克拉伦作品，甚至让我相信哪怕麦克拉伦去拍真人片也有不输库布里克的实力。

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Animation Obsessive
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture