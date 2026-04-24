The logo for the first Puppet Animashow from 1972

Welcome! In this Thursday issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, we’re looking back at a pivotal event in the history of indie animation.

On a fall evening in 1972, in Tokyo, an audience took its seats inside Sogetsu Hall for an unusual show. When the two hosts (one thin, the other stout) went on stage, an attendee noted that they looked like Laurel and Hardy. Except this wasn’t a vaudeville kind of thing.

“Kawamoto–Okamoto Puppet Animashow” was the title on the flyer. That came with an explanatory note: “Animated Film + Puppet Show.” Kids weren’t really the target, despite the name. Again: this was something odd.

As the event got underway, adults cracked up at the live puppet segments — including a skit about an old man bathing. And the films were left-field. One was a dark, stop-motion horror story told with bunraku-style puppets. In another, a tale of childhood love (painted on cels in a childlike way) ends in sudden tragedy. That film left the guy who’d mentioned Laurel and Hardy in tears; he adored it.

This stuff was far removed from the work of giant animation studios like Toei Doga. Standard cel cartoons were nowhere to be seen. The films came from the other side of Japanese animation, from the two hosts who definitely weren’t Laurel and Hardy: directors Kihachiro Kawamoto and Tadanari Okamoto.

These were independents with their own ideas. Okamoto disliked the “conformity” of the anime industry and its “mass-produced goods.” Instead, he pursued what he called “the unlimited expressive potential of animation.” And Kawamoto was on a quest to master the art of puppets, both live action and stop motion. To him, they were almost mystical objects, with a deep power.

The first Puppet Animashow was a success. For a few years, it became a recurring event — which helped to turn Kawamoto and Okamoto into icons of Japan’s indie scene. Through it, their profiles and abilities grew. As Kawamoto said in the ‘90s:

If it wasn’t for Tadanari Okamoto-san and a relationship like the Puppet Animashow, I don’t think my animation would have come this far today. I believe that the era of the Puppet Show was a truly valuable one, in which my artistic style was established.

Photos from the 1972 puppet performances at the Puppet Animashow, courtesy of Kihachiro Kawamoto: Animation & Puppet Master and Kihachiro Kawamoto: Puppets Full of Life

Stills from films shown at the first Puppet Animashow: The Demon , The Mochi-Mochi Tree , Chikotan and The Monkey and the Crab