An Artist for the Underdog
Thinking about Raoul Servais.
Welcome! Glad you could join us. In this Thursday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, we’re talking about an animation master.
Raoul Servais’s name came up last week, in the Luxo Jr. piece. When an early Pixar tech demo about lamps traveled to Belgium, Servais watched it. The demo grew into a full story at his insisten…
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