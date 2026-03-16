Detail of a Mary Blair concept painting for Peter Pan , courtesy of Cartoon Modern

It’s Sunday! Thanks for joining us. This is another issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, and here’s the slate:

1. Useful things for artists.

2. Animation newsbits.

With that, let’s go!

1. Five gems

Quite a few artists read this newsletter. Among them are animators — and painters, cartoonists and beyond. It’s something wonderful about running Animation Obsessive. We aim mainly at a general audience, but it makes our day when the work helps artists with their art.

So, sometimes, we do issues for artists specifically. Case in point: our continuing series dedicated to free art guides, reference databases and so on. We come across these things in our line of work. The last time we published a collection of them was in May 2025 — and we’re due for a new one.

Past editions have included treasures like the Don Bluth Studios Animation Archive and Nick Cross’s painting tutorial for Over the Garden Wall. But you won’t find any repeats in today’s issue.

Below, we’ve rounded up tips on walk animation, troves of material on painting and design — and inspiration from the public domain. We hope it’ll be interesting for artists of all persuasions.

1.1: James Baxter on walking

It’s pretty rare for a key animator to get famous — for their name to make eyes widen in recognition not only in the business, but just about anywhere animation is discussed. James Baxter resides in that group.

You’ve seen his work in Disney renaissance movies (Belle, Rafiki, Quasimodo) and in many other places. An episode of Adventure Time was named after him. People lost it over his recent animation for Gumball. Baxter’s work is clean and slick, and its technical virtuosity appeals to pros and to complete outsiders.

So, it was a big deal, a couple of months ago, when Baxter posted a guide to animated walks on YouTube. A legend held a 44-minute master class for free — for viewers anywhere.

One of Baxter’s demonstration walks — see the full lecture below:

Baxter’s video is called “Walks,” and those studying animation have likely already seen it. As one commenter wrote, “If you listen closely, you can hear the cheers of thousands of animation students from across the world as this video was posted.”

Still, for animators who haven’t checked it out, it’s worth highlighting again. Baxter breaks down walks in three styles: realistic, quasi-realistic and cartoony. His tips are clear — at one point, he speaks about limbs that open outward “kind of like an umbrella.” And each walk is realized in the tight, smooth, three-dimensional animation for which he’s known.

Even artists with looser, more abstract approaches can get something from watching Baxter explain what he’s doing and why. “Walks” is a must-see for animators, and one of the 2026 highlights in the animation world so far.

1.2: Cartoon Modern

The book is two decades old, but unsurpassed in its lane. Amid Amidi’s Cartoon Modern maps the break away from the classic Disney method, and the rise of modernist animation in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s.

Years back, Amidi posted an open call for someone to scan Cartoon Modern and put it online for free. That’s what we did in 2021. Watching the book benefit so many people was great.

That said, 2021 was a while ago. When we first shared Cartoon Modern, the newsletter’s audience was roughly 40 times smaller than today (a figure that startles us). For that reason, it feels valuable to re-post Amidi’s book, and to explain again why it’s so good.

Artwork included in Cartoon Modern

A Sterling Sturtevant sketch from Cartoon Modern

If you’ve ever wanted to learn about UPA, or the cartoon movement that later inspired The Powerpuff Girls and Samurai Jack, this is the starting point. It’s an art book that doubles as a history lesson. As Amidi wrote at the front:

The new look of cartoons during the 1950s stemmed largely from the desire of animation artists to move beyond the slapstick routines and “hurt gags” that had been the stock-in-trade of American animated filmmakers up until that time, and instead use the language of animation to convey contemporary ideas and themes. … Animation artists conceived a bold visual style that was derived from the modern arts, assimilating and adapting the principles of cubism, surrealism and expressionism.

In Cartoon Modern, you find the classic films (Rooty Toot Toot, Dalmatians) alongside the industrial and advertising work that dominated the mid-century. Amidi broke serious ground with this book — reintroducing to the canon artists like Sterling Sturtevant, and her contributions to Mr. Magoo and the ad world.

We still use Cartoon Modern ourselves in our writing about mid-century animation, and we don’t plan to stop. Highly recommended.

1.3: Art with Jake Taplin

There are reasons the academic painting of the 1800s fell off. The work of artists like Poynter and Bouguereau had a decadent, glossy, show-off-y quality that came to feel suffocating. Modernists opened the windows. In the playfulness of Paul Klee, or the pure shapes of Kazimir Malevich, there was a raw new vitality.

At the same time, many of the techniques of the academic painters are still useful to know — for all kinds of artists, including animators. And those techniques are hard to learn today, and often misunderstood as grueling art-challenges for perfectionists. Which is a little off-base.

Lately, we’ve been enjoying the articles and videos that Jake Taplin does. He’s a young, self-taught artist who’s studying academic techniques, and his mission is to make them accessible. “Does learning to draw mean we have to suffer and even learn to dread drawing?” he asked in 2025. His answer: “no.”

Taplin brings a sense of excitement and momentum when he talks about drawing and painting. A number of his short videos — like this one — have views in the millions, even though the ideas in them were once seen as bone-dry. (He also keeps his own list of learning resources, most of them free.)

One of the Bargue plates, courtesy of Gallica (a goldmine in itself)

Along the way, Taplin is pushing back against elements of the academic-revival scene, and the current fixation on copying. A recent video gets into Charles Bargue’s exercises (here), related to the ones studied by Van Gogh. Although Taplin is a fan, he offers a word of caution:

Copying the Bargue plates is a core part of many traditional art schools’ curriculum today, but there’s one major difference. Students nowadays line up the drawing in scale, side by side with the plate, and spend dozens and sometimes even a hundred-plus hours copying it. … [The original drawings in the Bargue plates] were done by several of the teachers and students at the École des Beaux-Arts ... [and] they had rigorous time limits for their drawings. They did the entire 18x24 figure drawings in only 12 hours. ... Some teachers believed that, if you spent too long drawing these plates, your work would become stiff and overly flat. It would be focused on the aesthetics of copying and making it look right instead of understanding.

In the Taplin videos we’ve seen, there’s a lot of humility — and real enthusiasm. It’s hard not to root for him and his project.

1.4: Turner at the Tate

One more about 19th-century painting. A great from that era was J. M. W. Turner — who learned the academic techniques himself, and then exploded them in his mature work. Paintings like Sun Setting Over a Lake (1840) are right on the border of abstract expressionism.

Besides the canvases, Turner was a prolific sketcher. And many of those sketches survive. In Britain, the Tate hosts thousands of them — in its brilliant online archive J. M. W. Turner: Sketchbooks, Drawings and Watercolors.

This is one for the hardcore. Nevertheless, anyone curious about Turner’s development will find things here, and even animators can learn from it. As director Frédéric Back once wrote:

All too often, young people limit themselves to technical training without first (or at the same time) acquiring the kind of artistic education that opens their eyes and minds, freeing them to be creative with their animation — or to choose another line of work if they find it doesn’t suit them!

The Tate archive of Turner’s work is organized clearly by date, and painstakingly documented. You get the art and the context. There’s plenty to gain by going through these sketches and rough watercolors — and seeing how casual and non-literal Turner’s lines were, and how much more attention he paid to light than to firm shapes. It’s one of the richest databases we’ve seen for a master painter.

1.5: The public domain

Our last pick today is a broad one — and, at first, it might sound too obvious. Who doesn’t know about the public domain?

It’s here for a reason, though.

In a sense, the public domain is the ultimate resource for artists, including filmmakers, and yet it’s still underused. See the Public Domain Image Archive or Bibliotheca Philadelphiensis, or the public domain collections of the Smithsonian, the Met, the New York Public Library or the Library of Congress (including Citizen DJ). They’re full of things that beg to be reinterpreted as background art or collage, or even as sound effects and music.

There are no limits here. With a little lateral thinking, all kinds of new work could be conjured out of this stuff. (It’s far more than Max Ernst could access when he made his surrealist collage masterpiece A Week of Kindness in the ‘30s.)

But the public domain has a second value to artists — especially in animation. A recognizable story or character can improve a film and help it succeed. That was true when fairy tales gave us Snow White and The Adventures of Prince Achmed in the ‘20s and ‘30s, and it’s still true.

Nancy Drew is in the public domain now. So are Winnie-the-Pooh, and Sam Spade, and As I Lay Dying — and, by accident, a bunch of Philip K. Dick stories. We found out about that last one because an animated film, The Gun (2025), recently adapted Dick’s work.

Pages from the Lace Book of Marie de’ Medici (c. 1600s), put into the public domain through the amazing Walters Ex Libris collection

An Egon Schiele watercolor — part of the Met’s vast public domain image collection

What’s in the public domain varies by country, and requires care in some cases. Early versions of Tintin, Mickey Mouse and Miss Marple are free in America, for example, but there are restrictions to keep in mind. Still, these are things worth exploring.

Some of the best animated films of all time — like The Tell-Tale Heart (1953) and the Soviet Winnie-the-Pooh (1969) — were adaptations of stories that are currently open to all. It’s freeing to consider. At a time when so much of culture is controlled by a handful of copyright-hoarding corporations, taking a piece of the public domain for yourself is almost rebellious.

2. Newsbits

At the Oscars tonight, the animated feature and short awards went to KPop Demon Hunters and The Girl Who Cried Pearls. Another win for the National Film Board — and another loss for Disney, which hasn’t taken either category since Encanto.

In America , the indie animator Jonni Peppers is working on a series called Field Notes from the Orphanage, due on YouTube in August. It’s backed by Cartuna, and there’s a very fun teaser out already.

Drawing attention this week was a French music video for the song it stings a little though. Émilie Tronche (Samuel) directed.

In Cuba , where the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen due to America’s blockade, an exhibition opened this past week. Created over a few years, it’s dedicated to Elpidio Valdés and the work of the animation legend Juan Padrón.

New photos of Hayao Miyazaki emerged from Japan , after Hideaki Anno went to visit him.

The second season of Yao: Chinese Folktales ended in China last month. It did really well — but not as well as the original. Anim-Babblers investigates.

American animator Bill Premo is creating a program he calls “Flash if Flash was built in 2026.” Among other things, it aims to revive the long-dead .SWF format.

Sans Voix is a Swiss short about a burnt-out raver who changes his life, and it’s now on YouTube. Director Samuel Patthey called it a “sort of autobiographical fiction … inspired by my life before and after being a father.”

In France , Patrick Imbert (The Summit of the Gods) is working on another feature. It’s called Hakim’s Odyssey — he spoke to Animation Magazine about it.

In Japan , classic episodes of Traditional Japanese Folktales are coming back. Animenomics reports that the “film footage and original drawings were retrieved from warehouses, where they laid dormant for decades, and all of the nearly 1,500 episodes in the series are being digitized.”

In Britain , the artist and musician Klein is creating an unusual series called Mandela Effect, animated with doodles that move almost at the speed of thought.

Hoppers has spent two weeks at the top of the American box office. It’s a return for Pixar after the commercial failure of Elio.

Last of all: we covered an underrated anthology film from China — a key moment in the present rise of Chinese animation.

Until next time!