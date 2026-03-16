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m.rassmee's avatar
m.rassmee
2d

Brilliant, beautiful stuff, educational, informative, detailed explanation, 🔥🔥🔥🖇️

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1 reply by Animation Obsessive Staff
Katie Soldevilla's avatar
Katie Soldevilla
7h

Such a wonderful list of resources! I just watched the Sans Voix animated film you recommended and it blew my mind! Color me inspired - thank you so much for pulling this list together :)

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1 reply by Animation Obsessive Staff
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