A still from Atlantis (2001)

Welcome! Hope you’re doing well. This is another edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter — and it’s a little bit different.

In the first year of our publication, we released a personal essay from our lead writer, John. Its topic was Fantastic Animation Festival (1977), and the format was a one-off. We haven’t used it again.

Today, though, we’re bringing a second one. The focus: John’s childhood encounter with Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001), its lingering effect on him and how that’s related to a broader cultural trend. We don’t plan to make this a regular format, but it seems worthwhile to publish this one.

We hope you’ll enjoy!