Hello! Hope you’re doing well. The Animation Obsessive newsletter is back with another issue — a recap.

This publication’s existed for almost five years. We started it back in February 2021, a moment when the ground in our country seemed to be steadying again under us. Since that time, you’ve only heard a little from us (Jules and John, co-runners) in a personal capacity. We focus on other people’s stories here. It’s what we enjoy.

As we look over the events of 2025, though, writing a bit about the thought behind this newsletter feels appropriate.

That word, appropriate, is one we’ve used a lot since January, behind the scenes. It’s a question we’ve revisited week by week. What’s appropriate to publish right now? What do you say when Disney embraces GenAI, even as the technology spreads slop, the word of the year? How do you address the (many) artists out of work? When countries edge toward war, and people get disappeared by government actors, what’s there to say about animation?

A newsletter like ours occupies a very small corner. It can’t solve these big problems — GenAI plagiarism, or Poland’s flashbacks to the Second World War this summer. Something as mundane as the end of the de minimis exemption for imports to the States, which has made our research harder lately, is beyond our power to fix.

Even if an animation newsletter can’t change the world, though, it can shine a small light on valuable, human art. And it can cover stories that suggest answers, or at least alternatives. In place of slop, craft. In place of cruelty and cynicism, hope and meaning.

This year, we focused on the animators who’ve worked in oil paint, or sand, or paper, or wool, or 500,000 metal pins. As cliches grew more entrenched with the help of GenAI, we studied the unique thinking of directors like Kihachiro Kawamoto and Mamoru Oshii. As support systems for artists failed, we looked at projects like Sesame Street, and how they once allowed creativity to thrive.

We focused, too, on artists who’ve struggled through in the past. Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, and their time in a hostile industry. The UPA people who faced and resisted persecution during the Red Scare. Animators who rebuilt in Poland after the ‘30s and ‘40s.

And the director who, in reaction to the Nazi occupation of his country, used a Christmas film to reaffirm the warmth and love he recalled from the holidays of his childhood.

A still from The Night Boots (2024), animated on a screen of metal pins

How these stories relate to the present is sometimes obvious and sometimes not — but we took lessons from all of them. Getting to dwell in this art, and the ideas of these artists, was often a balm and motivation for us in 2025. We hope it was helpful to you as well.

In a year of bad news, the wins have stood out to us. It was thrilling to see Jonni Peppers and Victoria Vincent push animation into new places, and to see Crocodile Dance get funded, having featured the film before. The same goes for I Am Frankelda’s box-office success in Mexico — and, this week, the inclusion of the wonderful Retirement Plan and Night Boots on the Oscar shortlist.

We’ve been fortunate ourselves. It was Animation Obsessive’s toughest year, but its largest. Passing 60,000 subscribers was surreal. Watching one of our articles hit 100,000 views was an honor. When the legendary Helen McCarthy recommended us in her gift guide last month, it meant everything (thank you, Helen!).

The positivity reminds us that this is worth doing. There’s some kind of meaning in sharing the art we share here. We intend to continue in 2026.

A still from Pink Mountain (2022), which we covered in November

For now, though, we’re wrapping up 2025 with our usual holiday break. It’s a chance to refocus, relax and study without a deadline. We’ll be back on January 11 with another issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter.

In the meantime, the articles linked in today’s issue (in bold), including the paywalled ones, are free to read over the holidays. Times are hard, and we understand that many can’t justify a paid subscription right now. If you haven’t read these pieces before, we hope you’ll find them interesting.

Additionally, for anyone with eight minutes to spare during the next few weeks, we want to shout out the underrated film Pink Mountain. We loved it at a Greek festival three years ago, and its recent launch on YouTube is fighting to reach 1,000 views. It’s definitely worth a look.

We’ll end it there. To everyone who’s stuck with us in 2025: thank you. Getting to explore art as a full-time job is a privilege we don’t take for granted. In early 2026, this newsletter will return with a new batch of ideas — including, with luck, some of our most ambitious yet.

Thank you so much for reading.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!