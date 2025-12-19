Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3hEdited

For me, Animation Obsessive is more like a place than a newsletter. It's a haven, like a school where I get to learn about art, artists, animation, and history. I'm really looking forward to whatever you offer us in the new year. Thanks again to both of you for all that you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaye's avatar
Kaye
3h

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your journey. Although i just recently started receiving your posts, they were, nevertheless, informative and enjoyable read.

See you into the new year. 🥳😌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Animation Obsessive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture