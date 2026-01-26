The Powerpuff Girls

1. Iconic

Startling as it may be, the original Powerpuff Girls series is 27 years old. It predates the iPod and George Lucas’s three prequels. When it started in late 1998, who figured that it would still be as relevant as it is?

Not Craig McCracken, creator of the thing. “I thought I would get a college hit where 20-year-olds would watch it in their dorms when they’re stoned,” he once said. “That was it.”

Even after Powerpuff’s surprise success, McCracken felt it couldn’t last. “The fact that Powerpuff is hot right now means it’s going to be a joke someday. People will hate it because it was popular,” he told the magazine Bust in 2002. And yet here we are. The show might be more beloved than it ever was.

The original Powerpuff owes its enduring fame to a lot of things. Take its scripts and stylish backgrounds — or its voice cast and inventive, memorable stories. That said, one specific thing brought the show into existence. And that thing gave Powerpuff the instant recognizability that let it soar:

The iconic designs of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

The very first sketch of the Powerpuff Girls (top) and one of the earliest drawings, both from 1991 — courtesy of Craig McCracken’s DeviantArt and Tumblr accounts

Back in 1991, Craig McCracken was a promising student at CalArts. Like his school friends Genndy Tartakovsky and Paul Rudish, he was in love with the flat, graphic cartoons of UPA. The new generation looked to the past to find the future. McCracken recalled:

I always knew there was this graphic style that I liked — I had seen it somewhere. ... But growing up in Southern California, you know, there was no access to UPA cartoons... you might’ve seen it somewhere, in some ether world, and your subconscious remembers seeing it, but it wasn’t till I got to CalArts that I really found it and realized that’s the stuff — that fifties graphic style that I knew I always liked; I just didn’t have any reference to it.

It was the start of the “UPA revival” era. Young artists like McCracken combined UPA’s influence with the likes of Hanna-Barbera, Underdog, Jay Ward and anime — and created something new. In this context, the Powerpuff Girls were born.

Their origin story is kind of famous. McCracken was working on his sophomore film — something about a superhero, drawn in his mid-century modern style. But he needed a lead character. “And it was around June [1991] and my mom said, ‘Hey, your brother’s birthday’s coming up. Why don’t you do a card for him?’ ” McCracken remembered. “So, I just started doodling these little things.”

As he sketched ideas for the card, he made a drawing of three girls holding hands. They had giant eyes, inspired by the paintings of Margaret Keane. “There wasn’t any conscious thing, I was just, ‘Oh, those Keane paintings are funny,’ and I was just sitting around just drawing girls with big eyes,” he said in 1995.

For the look of each girl, his main focus was contrast. They were drawn “as a unit” — so, giving them blond, red and black hair separated them out. He based Buttercup’s haircut on one used by Jennifer Fried, a CalArts friend.

In terms of style, McCracken was heavily influenced by Paul Rudish at the time. “He always had this ability to draw really cute things without them being too sappy. So I went through this phase where I was trying to emulate what he did,” McCracken told Bust. The girls didn’t look like Rudish’s art — but McCracken was “really thinking of him” as he drew. Add in a dash of Hello Kitty influence, and something clicked.

“I just liked them as a design. I liked how simple they were; I liked how graphic they were,” McCracken said. And it occurred to him that they could be the leads in his superhero film for CalArts. Such cute designs acting tough was an immediate hook.

Which was the beginning of the Whoopass Girls.

That initial sketch was remarkably close to the final designs in the Powerpuff Girls series. Still, between those two iterations was a slow process of refinement — starting with McCracken’s student film about the Whoopass Girls (their original name, before the complaints).

There were false starts along the way. One of the earliest was McCracken’s attempt to give them fingers. As the book Makin’ Toons recounts:

The girls first sprang to life as a small thumbnail drawing — so small that McCracken couldn’t give them too many distinctly articulated features — and when he tried to enlarge the image to refine it, he realized that some things shouldn’t be tampered with. “That’s why they don’t have fingers or anything,” he explains. “Because I drew them so tiny... and when I tried to add fingers, I was like, okay, I’m not gonna screw with it. I stumbled accidentally onto something that works; I’m just gonna leave it.”

The versions of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup he used in his second-year film, Whoopass Stew – A Sticky Situation, got closer to the ones we recognize — from the colors to the eye shapes. But there’s something awkward about them. In certain key ways, they almost drifted from the charm and balance of that first rough sketch.

Compared to the Powerpuffs, McCracken later called the Whoopass Girls “a little more freakish and stretched out and not as cute.” It was something he ironed out as he became a better artist. “I did fine then,” he said, “but when I look back at them, they look sickly to me.”

McCracken told us that getting the girls right, over all that time, partly came down to drawing them a lot. It was an organic thing. “What naturally starts to happen is, you eliminate what’s unnecessary,” he noted. “Or things like proportions naturally start evolving and changing, the way it’s comfortable for your hand.”

Model sheets for the first Powerpuff Girls pilot (top) and drawings from McCracken’s panic-inspired redesign

By the time of the 1995 pilot for The Powerpuff Girls, McCracken had smoothed out the girls’ designs significantly. They’re still elongated, but they’re more like themselves.

The problem was that this pilot (on which Rudish and Tartakovsky also worked) tested poorly among kids. “They literally said this is the worst cartoon ever made and whoever made it should be fired,” McCracken recalled a few years ago.

“Craig panicked that afternoon and he came back that evening... redesigned the whole show in a night,” Rudish said. McCracken threw out the girls’ designs entirely — he even added fingers. Thankfully, it went nowhere. Cartoon Network decided to give his original vision for the series another shot.

From there, things progressed, little by little. There was a second pilot. McCracken spent years on Tartakovsky’s series Dexter’s Laboratory, polishing his skills.

“And then [executives] Mike Lazzo and Linda Simensky came to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna pick up Powerpuff Girls,’ ” McCracken explained. “ ‘We want to greenlight the show. We love this Dexter’s crew; we want to keep this unit together … and we want to put you in the driver’s seat.’ ”

That led to McCracken’s all-time favorite iteration of the girls — the “1998 designs.”

Style guide pages for the 1998 designs of the Powerpuff Girls

As the new Powerpuff Girls series went into the works, the girls reached their ultimate form. McCracken partnered with designer Craig Kellman on the model sheets for the primary cast, but recalled handling the designs of the Powerpuffs himself.

The sheer amount of thought in the 1998 models and style guides is breathtaking. We learn that a Powerpuff Girl’s hand is curved and pointed “like a butterknife.” That her head isn’t a ball or an egg or a pill, but another shape — the shape “my hand was naturally drawing,” McCracken told us. He worked backward to describe it to his team. (Its exact name, he learned later, is a “55-degree ellipse.”)

Also broken down on these pages is that odd mix of flatness and volume that characterizes the Powerpuffs. McCracken again:

… even though they look flat, they actually have volume. You see on those model sheets where their head is this sort of “not an egg, not a ball,” the facial features wrap around that volume. When they’re looking up, the angle of the hairline or the angle to the eyes might shrink, depending on what the perspective on that drawing might be. Or the way you angle the line of the belt around the body to define their waist. Or the angle of, like, their shoes.

Everything good about the original sketch is here, only better, clearer and more fleshed out. McCracken had spent years fleshing it out, through that process of drawing and redrawing. The girls had evolved gradually — just as Dexter had evolved across his series. It came down to the “natural shorthand,” McCracken said. He equated “the essence of the design” with “what [his] hand want[ed] to do.”

This effort made for really tight and eye-catching design work. In those final sheets for the team, each aspect of the Powerpuffs was weighed and measured. It adds up to characters that feel solid and present — almost like they’re real. And yet there’s nothing realistic about them. It’s a mystery.

The beginning was “just the essence of a character,” according to McCracken. He said that he “tried to define all the characters as iconic images.” Across years, he honed that accidental sketch of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup down into an unforgettable achievement in design.

If there’s one word that fully describes it all, it’s the one he used. This stuff is iconic.

