Animation Obsessive

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
2h

I remember seeing this as a kid when it came out in 1963 and was blown away.

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Hot_Apple_Pie's avatar
Hot_Apple_Pie
2h

I named my son Jason because of that movie and its special effects

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