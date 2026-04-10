Inside a Realist Anime Classic
An archival interview with a great animator.
Welcome! Glad you could join us for another Thursday issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. In this one: an interview from the ‘90s with animator Toshiyuki Inoue.
If you know anime, you’ve seen Inoue’s work, and may recognize his name. His mastery is visible in films like Akira, Tokyo Godfathers, Jin-Roh and The Boy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Animation Obsessive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.