A still from Magnetic Rose (1995)

Welcome! Glad you could join us for another Thursday issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. In this one: an interview from the ‘90s with animator Toshiyuki Inoue.

If you know anime, you’ve seen Inoue’s work, and may recognize his name. His mastery is visible in films like Akira, Tokyo Godfathers, Jin-Roh and The Boy…