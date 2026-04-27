An early logo for Dreaming Machine , courtesy of The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon

Welcome! It’s another Sunday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, and this is the slate:

1. What Dreaming Machine was supposed to be.

2. Newsbits from the animation world.

Now, let’s go!

1. Machines with dreams

In his lifetime, Satoshi Kon never made a commercial hit. Projects like Perfect Blue and Paranoia Agent attracted fans, and became very influential, and gained legendary status with time. But Kon was still fighting for a breakthrough with the public when he passed away in 2010, at age 46.

He spent his last years on the movie that could’ve taken him into the mainstream.

Its title is Dreaming Machine. Kon once called it “a ‘road movie’ for robots,” and it was well underway when he died. “A storyboard exists, as do 26 minutes of footage, colored and edited but not voiced,” noted Pascal-Alex Vincent, director of the documentary Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist. There were attempts made to complete the film after Kon’s death, but none succeeded.

Still, enough information has come out about Dreaming Machine to get Kon’s basic idea. And, even though the film’s storyboards are mostly sealed away, one page has been published. All together, this stuff reveals an artist in his prime — and in the middle of a really, really interesting movie.

A Satoshi Kon storyboard page for Dreaming Machine , courtesy of the book Anime! Real vs. Dream

Artwork for Dreaming Machine — courtesy of The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon and the Dreaming Machine website

With Dreaming Machine, Kon was working with a different type of idea than he’d ever used. It’s about “the future of the future,” he said. What that meant was made clear in the proposal document for the film. Kon wanted to show us:

The near future that people around the world once dreamed of. A future world where transparent tubes ran in all directions between skyscrapers, hovercars came and went, and “Astro Boy,” the child of science, wielded his iron arm… This “near future that was supposed to come” has been destroyed.

All life has vanished in the future-of-the-future. Humans are long gone — as are animals and plants. What remains is a gutted space-age world, full of cars, buildings and robots that look like the handiwork of a mid-century artist.

In essence, Kon was building a retrofuturistic post-apocalypse. Think Fallout, but for Japan. It’s Astro Boy gone wrong.

Kon was a child of the ‘60s, and all too familiar with the “shining future” that’d been promised. He mentioned the illustrator Shigeru Komatsuzaki, for example, who spent years conjuring optimistic future-tech worlds. In Dreaming Machine, this kind of world happened, but utopia failed somehow. Kon observed a similar feeling in the 21st century, where things haven’t played out as expected.

Even as Kon drew the past’s future in ruins, he wanted to get into the spirit of it. So, he immersed himself in the cartoons of his childhood.

In 1960s Japan, animation was often called manga eiga (cartoon movies) and terebi manga (TV cartoons). By the time Kon started Dreaming Machine, both terms sounded impossibly naive and old-fashioned, and they brought to mind animation in the same vein. But that’s what he hoped to channel. “A story of love and courage, a boy’s growth and adventure,” Kon wrote on his blog in 2002, half-joking. “The royal road of manga eiga.”

While working on Dreaming Machine, Kon listened to a 120-track playlist named “Shining Future.” It was four-plus hours of Japanese cartoon themes from the old days: Leo’s Song, Super Jetter. In these shows, Kon wrote, justice and love triumphed over the “bad guys” and scientific progress saved the day. The work still appealed to him, in a way, even though he saw right through it.

Especially key was a song from Toei’s Rainbow Sentai Robin (1966–1967). Its name is Robin’s Space Voyage (listen) — a bombastic, self-serious anthem that feels like a Kon-penned parody of ‘60s cartoons, despite being from that time. He loved it.

Despite the irony in Dreaming Machine’s cracked retrofuture, there are layers here. “He was really clear … this was a family film that he was trying to make,” recalled Aya Suzuki, an animator on the project. That is, a Satoshi Kon-style family film. “I want to make it a dual-structured movie,” Kon said, “in which children can enjoy it as a fantasy while adults can find the other message in it.”

In Kon’s words, this is “a cartoon movie pretending to be for children.” It’s manga eiga deconstructed, but not totally rejected.

Early designs for Dreaming Machine : Lirico (red), Robin (yellow), King (blue). Credited to Kon, courtesy of Kon’s Works .

The protagonists and the mid-century hovercars of this world — courtesy of The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon

As mentioned, there are no humans in Dreaming Machine. The characters are all robots. Aya Suzuki noted that they’re leftover “machines that were created by people to do labor.” They’ve kept working in the post-human world.

The story opens in “a paradise of electricity,” per Kon. Artwork for the film portrays it as a skyscraper lined with tiled halls, large windows and synthetic plants. Only its top pokes out of the water — it’s a little taller than the buildings around it, the rest drowned by a risen sea. In this sanctuary, a small, headless, nameless robot lives alone.

Another robot, Lirico, washes up in paradise one day. She’s a “nanny” machine, Suzuki said, who was “built and programmed to take care of children.” Lirico was styled like a “cuddly toy” by her creators (her design was referenced in part from an actual doll). And she gets the ball rolling by giving that nameless, headless robot a name and a head. He becomes Robin, our hero.

There’s symbolism here, as Suzuki pointed out. Kon saw this paradise as his film’s Garden of Eden, and Lirico as its Eve. Not long after Lirico’s arrival, she and Robin are “driven from paradise by a tsunami,” according to the now-offline website for Dreaming Machine.

The film’s mix of elements, particularly its biblical references, may recall Pixar’s WALL-E. In fact, Kon panicked when he discovered that film. “While I was developing the script,” he told Impact, “I heard about a movie called WALL-E… and I got a little nervous that it might be similar to mine. I can’t tell you how relieved I was when I learned that the two stories were totally different.”

They are different. This is firmly a Kon project, and no one else’s work is quite like his. He may have aimed the film at a broad audience, and hoped to get “as many people as possible watching” (like producer Masao Maruyama said), but the unique sensibility behind Paprika and Tokyo Godfathers is still visible in Dreaming Machine.

Shots of early scenes in Dreaming Machine — courtesy of the Dreaming Machine website

Concept art for Dreaming Machine , courtesy of The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon

Leaving paradise, Robin and Lirico find that life outside is harsh. Electricity is scarce, and robots die without it. The two of them are in danger. But they get word of a magical “Land of Electricity” where the power never runs out, and they go on a quest to find it — teaming up with a blue “combat robot” named King.

It’s a clear-cut setup, which was Kon’s goal. He wanted to break from the “surreal interaction of reality and dreams” that had come to define him. “[I]t’s not healthy to keep using the same motif again and again, neither for the audience nor creators,” he said in 2009. Instead, Dreaming Machine is an adventure movie.

On their road trip across the ruined world, Robin, Lirico and King come across odd characters and challenges — like an army that hoards electricity. And Robin “grows up” as the story progresses. Here’s the proposal again:

… he is born as a small child. In his travels, he inherits the parts that allow him to grow from other robots of the same type, and through his experiences he develops wisdom and knowledge, growing from a “boy” to a fine “young man” robot.

Along the way, Japanese adults would’ve noticed the nods to the mid-century. Robin and Lirico, after all, take their names from Rainbow Sentai Robin. Meanwhile, one vehicle is based on a ‘50s Cadillac mixed with Ryusei-go from Super Jetter (1965–1966). Kon wrote that it came to resemble a car from Speed Racer.

In many respects, Dreaming Machine is Kon’s crowd-pleaser. It even puts music front and center. “It’s not a musical, but it can be said [to be] like a ‘music animation,’ so to speak,” Kon said. He did one scene in which the characters dance to the track Hansen 108 by Susumu Hirasawa, his longtime composer.

The film’s title, actually, came from Hirasawa’s 1990 song Dreaming Machine. He recorded a new version of it for this project. When you listen to the original (here) and look at the film’s artwork, and think about the world Kon made, something clicks: Dreaming Machine is very strange. It has a zany, warped, almost phantasmagoric soul.

It isn’t a safe, warm piece — Kon never was. “When you read the script [for] Dreaming Machine, there’s quite scary stuff in it, and there’s a lot of dark points in it,” Suzuki said. “And there’s a complexity in the narrative as well.”

Robin’s growth from headless “boy” to confident “young man” — courtesy of The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon

In short, Dreaming Machine is entertainment with teeth. And there’s a real message buried in it, beneath the irony, as the proposal document explains:

This work is a very simple adventure story, chiefly an entertainment film. But it doesn’t stop at mere amusement; it is also a story with substance to encourage and share with children and adults living in today’s stressful times. In this work, I would like to convey the simple and healthy way of thinking that “purpose is born by living.” Even if you don’t understand now, if you keep living, purpose and meaning will be born later. That is what humans are capable of, and it is the core theme of this work.

Dreaming Machine is sometimes (incorrectly) called The Dream Machine. It’s an important difference, because it hints at what Kon was going for. Madhouse, the film’s studio, once put out a statement that Dreaming Machine is about “the concept of life itself generating dreams and objectives.” Not sleep dreams, but dreams-as-in-goals. Dreaming machines might just be machines with dreams.

Kon was on fire with this project — whose script he wrote solo, unlike with his earlier features. And he’d assembled an impressive team: on board were many of his top collaborators, like art director Nobutaka Ike. (Plus, as Suzuki said, the film was intended to train up-and-coming animators, bringing new blood into anime.) Dreaming Machine had every reason to be good.

It will probably never be finished. A huge amount of unseen material exists, though. Among other things, Kon managed to draw more than 500 of the film’s 1,500 shots in storyboard form, according to Madhouse insiders Fuuta Takei and Hiroyuki Okada.

Judging by the page included above, those boards were Kon’s most complex yet. He’d put more and more effort into this step over the years, until his boards became comics in their own right. Flipping through the Tokyo Godfathers storyboards, for example, you learn that the film already existed before it was a film. With Dreaming Machine, that might be more true than ever.

Drafts of the three protagonists (left column), credited to Satoshi Kon himself, alongside the more refined designs (right column) seemingly by character designer Yoshimi Itazu. Courtesy of Kon’s Works , The Anime Works of Satoshi Kon and the Dreaming Machine website.

When Kon died, his career wasn’t done. Really, it had barely started. Reading about Dreaming Machine makes that obvious.

“Each of my previous works is indeed a memorable and meaningful one for me,” he said in 2007, as he prepared the film. “But if you ask me which one I love most, I’d say my next project I am already working on is the one.”

Reportedly, the surviving material from the production is trapped in a rights dispute. Pascal-Alex Vincent’s documentary about Kon was meant to include Dreaming Machine footage; it was cut. Kyoko Kon, the director’s widow, has floated the idea that the storyboards could be published one day. So far, that hasn’t happened.

But Kon’s final film hasn’t disappeared — it’s there in the script and boards and concept art, and stray notes, and animation, and a little music. Whether or not it becomes a completed movie, Dreaming Machine exists somewhere, in some form. And we might one day get to see the shining, demented future that Kon was building.

2. Newsbits

In Japan , AC-bu animated an excellent music video. After all these years, the group still has it.

Suzie in the Garden (2022) is a Czech film done with paint on glass, and it’s now free to watch on YouTube.

In India , Vaibhav Studios of Lamput fame will bring its self-funded feature Return of the Jungle to theaters in May.

The stop-motion feature Hidari, by dwarf studios, will make an in-development appearance next month in France , at Cannes Film Market.

In America , a Hollywood artist (Yaron Farkash) is working with an independent team (Studio Ursa) to release the series Catus Magus on YouTube.

The Australian animator Alex Grigg posted a video tutorial for Procreate Dreams 2.

Later this month, an exhibition opens in Italy , at Comicon, dedicated to the work of Aurélien Predal. He’s a veteran artist who’s worked on everything from Shaun the Sheep to Genndy Tartakovsky’s canceled Popeye.

An exhibition dedicated to Takamura Mukuo, key to the backgrounds of Isao Takahata and Rintaro films (and Sailor Moon), has opened in Japan .

Director Pablo Leon (Remember Us) is developing a feature film based on the children’s book To the Other Side. Colombia ’s Dinamita Animación is involved.

Last of all: we looked inside the unusual Kawamoto–Okamoto Puppet Animashow, a turning point in the history of indie animation.

Until next time!