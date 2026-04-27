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Matthew Koh's avatar
Matthew Koh
15h

I'm so impressed of how the story is going to play out but it's a huge shame that it'll be left unfinished after all those years. Still I'm hoping someone out of the blue who'll finally understand Kon's vision thoroughly will take a chance to complete it like Gaudi's Sagrada Familia.

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SpikeLeonard's avatar
SpikeLeonard
16h

Best newsletter on here, no contest

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