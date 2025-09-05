A storyboard panel by Norio Hikone for his Uncle Karl commercials, courtesy of Fantoche

Welcome! We’re here with another edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. And, today, we’re looking at classic commercials from Japan.

There’s been Japanese animation for more than a century — but the version that most people recognize is a postwar thing. It was built after the fall of fascism in the country, at times by the same people who’d animated propaganda during the war.

Japan, defeated and occupied, spent the late ‘40s and early ‘50s struggling. And animation barely existed. There was a sense that the industry was “on the brink of death,” recalled animator Taiji Nagai. Even studios that once made ambitious movies for theaters were limping along.

Then, in 1953, commercial television came to Japan. From the beginning, animation was there.

Some of the first tests, before broadcasting started in earnest, were animated. Nagai worked on one — an ad for Bireley’s orange juice. He was involved, too, in the famous Seiko clock spot that aired when Nippon Television officially went live in August 1953. People knew that American TV had cartoon commercials, so they tried the same.

Making this stuff was tricky in Japan just after the war, though. The equipment was poor, as Nagai explained, and the cels were so flammable that fires were commonplace. But, for the animation business, TV ads were a lifeline — or the lifeline. One scholar has argued that the rise of animated TV commercials was the “most impactful” factor in the rise of the Japanese industry as a whole.

The first Uncle Torys commercial from 1958, animated by Kiyoshi Onishi. See the whole thing on YouTube .