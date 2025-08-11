Animation Obsessive

Shakeem Rahim Winn
Aug 11

Usman. You are right. Everyone's path is different. Eventually, we will all get to our destination if we work hard enough. Just ask a filmmaker named Denver Jackson. He proved that making an animated film on your own is not impossible. I will prove it as well. Both of you represent a new generation of filmmakers that I have come to admire for different reasons. Congrats on your film my friend and any success that comes your way. It is much deserved.

Shakeem Rahim Winn
Aug 11

This movie will find its audience. There are a lot of accusations about the film being some A.I. Studio Ghibli app ripoff. It's a shame because a lot of care and artistry went into the production. Mano Animation Studios has a great doc that details the painstaking process of putting this animated film together. I suggest people check it out. It is highly educational for any filmmaker or anyone curious about the medium of filmmaking. Here is the link to the doc. https://youtu.be/rxAOUJt1PaU?si=WRpf1B203cfunWmR

