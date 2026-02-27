A still from The Man Who Planted Trees (1987)

The Oscars are getting close; voting will end early next month. Which, admittedly, feels like it shouldn’t matter. Given the situation in the world, it’s easy to ding this show — which is essentially an ad for Hollywood’s empires.

Yet, to the smaller fish, an Oscar win continues to mean something. That’s true in animation, to name one. It’s possible for even an obscure artist, and their personal work, to take the main stage for a moment. Last year’s animation prizes went to tiny films from Latvia and Iran. On occasion, a career is supercharged by a nomination.

Around this time each year, before the statuettes get handed out, it’s interesting to look back at Oscar stories from the past. The animated short category, particularly, has lots of them. There’ve been nominations for gems (BoxBallet), painful snubs (Mt. Head). And films in all styles have won. The Oscars go through eras, but their range across time (Moonbird to Peter and the Wolf) is no joke.

That said, what makes an Oscar-winning storyboard?

More often than not, the core of an animated film is its storyboard. This is where artists — frequently directors themselves — decide pacing, editing, film grammar and so on. It’s why the recent push toward GenAI boarding is doomed by nature. Here, a filmmaker’s taste and experience and, by extension, life all come out.

Below, we’re studying a few end-to-end storyboards for previous Oscar winners. They stretch from the mid-century to the 21st. All are wildly different — and all give us a peek into the artists who created them.

