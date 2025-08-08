A still from The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa (1977)

Welcome! We’re here with a new issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. And, this time, we’re talking about The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa by Caroline Leaf.

There’s a certain sense of redundancy when writing about Leaf. So much has been said already, and it feels like everybody’s watched at least a bit of her work. She rewrote the rules back in the ‘70s — and you still see her impact at all of the world’s animation festivals. Consciously or not, people borrow from her.

Her list of fans is a who’s who: Yuri Norstein, Alexander Petrov, Norman McLaren. The former UPA artist Jules Engel once called her “probably the most important talent in the field of ... narrative filmmaking.” Even Frédéric Back was a follower. His mature pieces, including The Man Who Planted Trees, openly resemble hers.

“Like many other people,” Back wrote, “I am indebted to Caroline Leaf. She is an inspiration and her determination is an example to all of us.”

There are reasons for Leaf’s fame. She developed a style that’s freeform and poetic, and that ignores the old principles of animation: she never wanted to make cartoons. Instead, she found a way to paint films with sand. And The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa is the technical height of her sand work.

The response from the animation world was big. Not long after the film’s premiere in 1977, the Japanese animator Kihachiro Kawamoto named it one of his favorites. Its visual ideas, he wrote, are “wonderful.”