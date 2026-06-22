Animation Obsessive

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Jonah Raye Anthony's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony
11hEdited

Wow! I never knew how much of a snowball effect Tin Toy had on Pixar’s evolution (and the rest of the animation industry as a whole), especially with the character designs for human characters! Just goes to show you never know where something will lead!

For a while, I’ve been thinking about how the “exaggerations of human features” is also very integral to the world of motion capture (with characters like Gollum and the Na’Vi from Avatar, just to give a couple of examples) in order to avoid “uncanny valley.” Truly fascinating how intricate the human mind works!

Once again, such a great read! Keep up the awesome work, you guys!

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Jonna Valente's avatar
Jonna Valente
3h

Fascinating as always!!

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