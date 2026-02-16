A still from The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa (1977)

1. Problem solvers

It’s no secret that animation is tough work. Anyone who’s tried it can tell you as much. And certain styles and studios are especially taxing: more than once, Walt Disney ordered a dozen-plus retakes of individual shots, for example.

Even Disney’s best artists didn’t reach his standards easily. This type of perfectionism created Snow White (1937) — his people got pushed beyond all they’d done before. Years and immense resources went into training a team to work in the Snow White style on the Snow White level.

That was an anomaly in the ‘30s. Even today, most don’t get the opportunity to learn all that the Disney people learned back then. Like an artist from the Snow White era recalled, the studio:

… was like a marvelous big Renaissance Craft Hall in that it had a terrific teaching program and a lot of training that went with it. Young people coming in got a terrific break, I believe, because they were given a chance to study drawing, composition, animation, action. We studied old movies, layout, art direction. All of us were encouraged to study these free courses. Out of that came advancements, too. They were very anxious to find the exceptional people and move them up fast.

It’s impressive — and, viewed one way, maybe demoralizing. Who’s got the time or access to learn to draw like Grim Natwick, one of Snow White’s leads? And isn’t that what real animation demands? The competitive, kind-of-elitist attitude of the old Disney school often seemed to suggest it. Maybe you’ve been left out.

These are real feelings. And, in recent years, they’ve gotten used in a core GenAI sales pitch to artists. Allegedly, art is inaccessible and only for a lucky few; slop services level the playing field. The idea is that generated animation gives everyone a shot.

Despite the many problems with GenAI videos and images, that sense of left-outness can be powerful. Drawing like a Disney great really is off the table for some people. But perspective matters here, because the hyper-technical Disney style was only ever one option — one of many. A wonderful thing about animation, especially now, is its openness. Everyone already has a shot.

Last summer, we shared a clip from The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa (1977) on social media. It’s a Kafka story animated with an unusual material — sand. One person pointed this out in a comment that went viral:

“I’ll use AI cus drawing is inaccessible” Meanwhile people doing animation WITH SAND AND A SOURCE OF LIGHT

A snippet from The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa — it’s available in full on YouTube

Animator Caroline Leaf created most of The Metamorphosis of Mr. Samsa in her spare time, in her home. She would come back from her job and work into the night. Each frame was her own.

Leaf wasn’t a mechanical person and she kept her setup basic — “I am shy of machines,” she said during production. Fixed above her workspace was a 16 mm camera. The rest was done with sand on a sheet of milk glass, lit from below.

She didn’t consider herself much of a visual artist. “I can’t really draw; never could,” she said in 1976. “But it is interesting, not being able to draw and trying to find solutions around it. If, for example, I knew how to draw a hand with all the correct shadings and perspective, there would be no problem. But that hand would come out looking like a conventional hand.”

At first, Leaf’s limited drawing skill almost scared her away from animation. Plus, she was no fan of the Disney films she’d seen (“I didn’t like them at all”). As a college student in the ‘60s, though, she stumbled into an animation course whose professor didn’t pay much mind to drawing or to Hollywood cartoons.

“His idea was that you could animate anything,” Leaf remembered.

Once, Leaf came to class with a container of sand and poured it onto a light box. Something clicked. “There was no tradition of drawing in sand, so I felt free to develop my own style,” she noted. Six months of daily work went into her student film Sand, or Peter and the Wolf (1969), and a major new artist was born.

A snippet from Sand, or Peter and the Wolf

Another snippet from the film — it’s available on YouTube

The lack of tradition attracted Leaf to sand — but her left-field, iconoclastic thinking was a sort of tradition in itself. It was a strain in animation. Leaf chose to animate in the first place because she’d encountered that strain in her animation class, through film screenings. Among other things, she saw animated collage.

One of her favorite discoveries was Jan Lenica, a Polish director of cutout collage films. “He works with paper cutouts, and that impressed me,” Leaf said. “I like to draw a parallel between the fluid movement of the material I work with (sand) and the one he uses (paper).”

Lenica’s films are about as far from Disney as it gets. They follow no classical rules of drawing and were made from the simplest parts. But the best of them, like New Janko the Musician (1960), have a haunting power of their own.

A snippet from New Janko the Musician , available for free via this Polish streamer

Collage animation is like that. If Leaf built Mr. Samsa out of “sand and a source of light,” these artists use just as little, if not less, to do a lot. The collage animator Dave Merson Hess (Tight Pants Ultra Bold) told us a few years ago:

There is no canon of required reading for cutout. Truly, the rules have not fully been codified. Yes, there are zines, there are book chapters, there are PDFs of assignments scattered across the internet, but there’s no 500-page tome, no pack of devoted readers hellbent on enforcing the so-called rules. When compared to hand-drawn, this is a point of freedom. The so-called principles of animation exist as a set of potential suggestions.

A famous example is Frank Film (1973) from America. It’s a mind-altering barrage of stuff, set to dueling narration tracks. At the time, director Frank Mouris called it “the true story of my life from the beginning up to the present and on into the future shown by the images I have cut out and saved for the past six years.”

Mouris was an independent who admitted that he “didn’t draw well.” But it didn’t matter — he realized that he could do something else with cutouts. A lot of people loved Frank Film, even if they struggled to describe it. Mouris’s piece won the Oscar in ‘74.

According to LA Weekly, Mouris “dashed up to receive the Oscar for his animated short, Frank Film, wearing a borrowed jacket, borrowed pants, borrowed scarf and a borrowed sequined belt. The shirt was his own.”

One of the calmer moments in Frank Film — it’s available on YouTube , but not recommended for those sensitive to flashing images

This collage-aligned school has drawn many, many artists since the mid-century. One of the best worked in communist Hungary — Sándor Reisenbüchler. His films, like The Year of 1812, were utterly homebrew. Movement was often improvised under the camera.

Reisenbüchler’s masterpiece was The Kidnapping of the Sun and Moon (1968). It’s a wordless fairy tale about a dragon that devours the sun, moon and stars and leaves the world in absolute darkness, until a spark of light appears, and a hero takes it up. The technique is a mix of things: cutout, experimental effects, semi-traditional animation. And the whole thing has a primordial energy.

We’ve loved The Kidnapping of the Sun and Moon for years. Seeing it on the big screen last year, at the Annecy Festival, we were overwhelmed by its emotional force. There were flashier, higher-tech and bigger-budget films at the festival, but almost none hit us like this one. Reisenbüchler managed it with none of the tools of a Disney artist. As he once said:

I made this film on a stool. I lived in the countryside, 30 km from Pest, in Felsőgöd, in dire poverty. […] My son was born just then, and my wife joined in between breastfeeding to fill in the dragon with a grease pencil. It’s actually a family short film. [The author Ferenc] Juhász also told me: you will see, Sándor, your child will bring luck. It’s a folk saying. A newborn always brings good luck that year. I had never been abroad before. With this film, I became popular all over the world. This shows that one can make a film on a kitchen table and a credenza.

A snippet from The Kidnapping of the Sun and Moon — available in full on VK , but one to avoid for readers sensitive to flashing images

In the ‘70s, when movies were still shot on physical reels of film, Caroline Leaf created animation with sand and a source of light — and it wows people today. Artists like Mouris and Lenica and Reisenbüchler used even humbler means. And there was a wide group of animators who fell somewhere in between.

By the mid-century, there were films made by animating people in stop motion (A Chairy Tale), and films made by directly scratching and painting on film stock (Begone Dull Care). One of Caroline Leaf’s early fans, Norman McLaren, spent his whole career resisting the complex Disney approach. As he wrote in the ‘40s:

… my militant philosophy is this: to make with a brush on canvas is a simple and direct delight — to make with a movie should be the same.

And, in 2026, the technical hurdles that even rebels like Leaf and McLaren navigated are gone. Anyone with a phone camera can shoot an animated film. Anyone with Blender or OpenToonz, the free software that Ghibli uses, can move images around. There are guides to building a multiplane shooting stand for under $100.

The results might not look exactly like classic Disney animation, or like Ghibli’s films. But that’s when creativity starts — at the point where you can’t just copy. Leaf’s work grew from the problem of “not being able to draw and trying to find solutions around it.” Her solutions, her creative problem-solving, made her an original.

What AI-generated animation promises is a shortcut around that problem-solving. Which is a risk, because it aims at the heart of an artist’s creative growth. After all, we can thank problem-solving even for the best work of the Disney giants. That’s how their discoveries were made.

Most of us will never have the privilege of the “marvelous big Renaissance Craft Hall” that was Disney’s studio in the ‘30s. But many of us have a camera, sand and a light, or a kitchen table and a pair of scissors, and those humbler tools can do a lot.

We love Snow White. Yet it was The Kidnapping of the Sun and Moon that made us cry in a theater.

