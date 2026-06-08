Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

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S. S. Darrington's avatar
S. S. Darrington
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Great read!

Humanistic detail in animation is all I ever want, and Miyazaki has a fantastic eye for it. Though my personal favorite goes to another Japanese director: Yoshiyuki Tomino, the after of Gundam.

Miyazaki and Ghibli create really appealing human motion, but no one captures the weird little idiosyncrasies of people like Tomino. A friend made an incredible duo of video essays that explain what is so deeply appealing about his style of directing, highly highly recommended: https://youtu.be/6XG-Haqd0iU?si=EyYlnfBv96jhhoSQ

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