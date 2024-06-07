A still from Xiao Xiao No. 8

Happy Thursday! This issue of Animation Obsessive is about the early years of online animation, and the pioneering Xiao Xiao (2000–2002).

Although Xiao Xiao isn’t famous anymore, it’s stuck in the memories of many. This violent action series about stick figures was a landmark for Flash animation. It was simple, utterly of its time and copied to infinity.

The story behind this series isn’t well known. Still, it’s an important one that sheds light on the history of animators online, and on how the modern indie animator came to be. It’s a tale of free creativity, outsider spirit and the challenge of online art careers — plus the internet’s past, both in China and around the world.

That’s what we’re here to explore today. Let’s go!