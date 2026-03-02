Animation Obsessive

That top-down photo of the artist’s hands on the Sleeping Beauty layout had a big impact on me early on - I can’t recall where I first saw it though - maybe in “The Art of Walt Disney” by Christopher Finch.

It feels like you’re looking over his shoulder watching him draw..& the cigarette..😂

Concerning new Russian animation about GULAG. There is one more good film.

"Father's Letters" (2023, 12 min) by Alexey Evstigneev is dedicated to the fate of Alexey Vangengeim, a prominent Soviet meteorologist who was arrested in 1934, sent to Solovki, and shot in Sandarmokh in 1937. The film is based on the letters Vangenheim sent from the Solovki camp to his little daughter Elya (Eleonora) in Moscow. They contained not only personal news; the letters were crafted as a unique kind of textbook about the world for the girl. Eleonora grew up to become a renowned paleontologist and lived a long life. Mother and daughter preserved Vangengeim's letters, and excerpts from them were published in the book "Dad's Letters: Letters from GULAG Fathers to Their Children" (2020). (https://lib.memo.ru/media/book/26548.pdf)

Although the film is based on the letters of one man (the voiceover is excellently read by Dmitry Nazarov, and Vangenheim's drawings are seen in the opening and closing credits), the result is extremely generalized. The focus is not on Vangenheim's strong personality—who, even in the camp, continued the work he did in freedom: organizing scientific activity (he became the first head of the Solovki Museum). There are no shots of the expressive nature of the subpolar archipelago, nor the instantly recognizable towers of the Solovetsky Monastery. But this generalization allowed the authors to tell the story of millions—the story of a simple person, roughly and innocently torn from his family and his work by the state, trying to maintain dignity and hope in these circumstances. And there is a strong need for such stories right now.

"Father's Letters" has generated significant and understandable public resonance in Russia, winning three prizes at the Big Cartoon Festival as well as the independent film award "White Elephant" (previously won over the years by Alexander Tatarsky, Mikhail Aldashin, Konstantin Bronzit, and Dmitry Geller). At the same time, however, it was not even included in the program of the Suzdal Festival.

The film is available on Vimeo everywhere except Russia and France. The link is https://vimeo.com/1146514100

The text above is a translation of the post (https://t.me/multiclub/2174) in our telegram channel dedicated to animation

