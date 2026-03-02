A still from Sleeping Beauty (1959)

1. A big turn

Today, his name’s tied to Hanna-Barbera. He designed Scooby-Doo’s cast, refined The Jetsons’ look. You know his work — and not only from those places. The hand of Iwao Takamoto (1925–2007) is visible in animation’s history.

In fact, he started out as a key player on Walt Disney’s team. Takamoto spent 15 years at the Disney studio, working under different titles: assistant animator, cleanup artist. Generally, his job was to make animation perfect before it went to the inking crew. An animator’s broad sketches of movement became tight, exact, technical drawings under his watch. That was his gift to the films.

He worked closely with Milt Kahl — one of the Nine Old Men, and a perfectionist. They had an understanding. Disney artist Floyd Norman remembered that “Iwao was an awesome draftsman in his own right, and had the chops to follow up Kahl.” To quote one of Takamoto’s apprentices at the studio:

Every little line, everything, had to be perfect. So, I would stand in front of him as he would correct my drawings. And, sometimes, I would just think, “You know ... maybe I should have taken [my dad] up on … getting a license so I could become a barber. Because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to cut the mustard with him.”

Takamoto entered Disney’s studio in 1945. You find his touch in films like Sleeping Beauty and Lady and the Tramp — he led “quality control” on Princess Aurora and Lady. Among other things, he guided and polished the spaghetti kiss. “Iwao was the only one who could’ve been entrusted in doing that scene as perfectly as it was done,” said Willie Ito, an artist assigned to the same shot.

A Disney career was a big turn in Takamoto’s life. Shortly before he joined, he’d been in the camps.

Iwao Takamoto at Disney in 1945, courtesy of UC Berkeley

As a kid in California, Takamoto was a strong student, although not a rich one. He grew up during the Great Depression — in “what might be considered a tough section of downtown Los Angeles, without many prospects,” he later wrote. His parents, Japanese immigrants, got by as they could.

Takamoto became interested in drawing at a young age. He studied picture books and copied their illustrations from memory, while bringing his “personal interpretation” to them. It was an aptitude — he wasn’t an art student. His closest thing to training, he noted, was calligraphy practice:

It taught me the value of the strength and character that exists in a single line ... and it also instilled in me an awareness of the concept of “negative space,” the spatial quality that exists around the visual things that you see.

Takamoto’s world was small back then — he rarely left downtown Los Angeles, near South Central. His reaction was muted when the Pearl Harbor attack came in late 1941. Many other teenagers he knew felt the same. “It took quite a bit of time for the seriousness of it to settle into our consciousness,” he wrote.

A few months later, he went with friends to visit Terminal Island. They’d heard that Japanese people were being evicted there. What he saw shocked him: families forced to leave behind their homes and most of their belongings, like they were “run[ning] out of a burning building, grabbing whatever they could on the way.”

The government soon came for him and his family, too. Posters filled his neighborhood, informing residents of the eviction and internment ahead. Takamoto recalled that “the FBI was using almost anything they found in the houses of the Japanese families against them,” especially when those things were noticeably Japanese. People started to dump possessions for safety. Like he put it:

... we lost an awful lot of things I would love to still have. And I think that’s consistent with the experience of an awful lot of people like us. ... You know, the displays for Girls’ Day and Boys’ Day, and all these wonderful little dolls, and the court of the Lord, and so on, that they used to display on these steps ... [My mother] had to get rid of those things. And, of course, all the other, more technical things that you had to get rid of, like flashlights [and radios].

In retrospect, Takamoto saw his family as lucky. They avoided the worst of the mistreatment, and they weren’t sent to the notorious Tule Lake camp. But he rejected the government’s euphemisms for these places — words like “internment” or “relocation.” As he wrote in his autobiography, “They were concentration camps.”

Photos of the Manzanar camp by Toyo Miyatake. The boy standing in front of the barbed wire, first from left, is Norito Takamoto — Iwao Takamoto’s younger brother. Courtesy of Aperture and Patagonia .

Takamoto and his family ended up in Manzanar, with the Sierra Nevada towering above. Meals, served three times per day, started out “pitiful.” They lived in barracks, four families to each, and they were enclosed by barbed wire and armed guards. People from all walks of life were stuck there. Takamoto met two Hollywood men: “art directors at a couple of the major film studios,” MGM and Paramount.

The prisoners worked to improve their conditions on their own — planting gardens, building makeshift ball courts. Only so much could be done about the grit and dirt, though. Here’s Takamoto:

Today it is not difficult to find photographic records of life at Manzanar. But there are several aspects of the camp that these pictures fail to convey. One was the wind, which was constant. ... [The effect was] to raise a perpetual cloud of dust throughout the camp. When the wind really kicked up you could not even see the barracks next to yours, and most of our days were spent sweeping out and dusting our living quarters. Even with all that effort, we were lying around in sand all the time.

Takamoto took to sketching life in the camp. Those two Hollywood artists “were quite encouraging” about it, he said. They gave him an idea: why not apply to Walt Disney’s company after he got out? Their impression was that “it was a liberal place when it came to hiring.” A Japanese person might not be turned away.

Around early 1945, when Takamoto was almost 20, he was finally freed. He moved into a Los Angeles hostel and called about that job at Disney.

He needed a portfolio, so he bought two notepads from a dime store and began to draw. “I filled the pads from page one and just went ahead and drew anything that came to mind from knights to cowboys,” he said later. He surprised himself: the work was good enough to get him an apprenticeship at the studio.

Takamoto kept surprising himself from there. “The expectations were that if I really so-called made it in about eight months, I’d be shifted to a unit with some animator,” he said. “I was selected in about two or three months.”

Quickly, the government took notice of Takamoto’s Disney career. As he explained:

As 1945 progressed, and so many of the internees were demonstrating reluctance to leave the camps [because there was not a lot to go back to], the [War Relocation Authority] started to get desperate. ... Someone at the Authority found out about this young kid — that is to say, me — who just went out and got a job at the famous Walt Disney Studios ... [which] perfectly served their purpose. They thought it would be a very encouraging piece of news for people who were nervous about leaving. So they set up a photo session in an office somewhere with a makeshift drawing board and I sat there and posed for the camera and pretended to know everything about animation. ... [M]y entire wartime experience was bookended by signs: one signed by FDR demanding the evacuation of my family from our home to take up residence in an internment camp, and the other one featuring me welcoming all internees back to normal life.

Some of Takamoto’s cleanup drawings based on Frank Thomas’s key animation of Lady, courtesy of Andreas Deja’s blog

Takamoto became a valuable member of the Disney crew. He caught Milt Kahl’s attention in the 1940s, after doing breakdowns for his key animation in the Pecos Bill section of Melody Time (1948). That got Takamoto invited to Kahl’s unit.

Kahl was a firebrand at Disney — known for his extreme standards and stuttering, spluttering bouts of rage. His ego was wrapped up in his work, and his own mistakes made him at least as mad as the mistakes of others. He was a “rock-ribbed conservative,” too, according to Ward Kimball (one of the few progressives among the Nine Old Men).

But Takamoto got along with him. He was a perfectionist as well — and that sensibility seemed to put him on Kahl’s good side. In his words:

He was a true Scandinavian. Very strong. No nonsense. ... [H]e seemed to appreciate anyone who was willing to extend themselves in terms of hard work. Consequently he never raised his voice at me. He was very kind. He was not a man who taught. He wasn’t a natural pedagogue. You learned from him by studying what he did.

Takamoto worked with Kahl a lot during the ‘50s — on Cinderella, on Peter Pan. His big job at the studio came through this partnership, during Lady and the Tramp.

Walt Disney felt that Kahl’s design for Lady didn’t have the right “feminine” quality, which left Kahl fretting. “Dammit, he always likes what I do! ... I really don’t know what the hell’s going to make her look more feminine!” he said. Then Takamoto suggested drawing the fur on her ears like a movie star’s hair.

Kahl tried it and liked it, and Takamoto was put in charge of quality control for Lady — checking and finalizing the drawings of all the animators. “I was still a young guy in my 20s,” Takamoto wrote, “and here I was instructing and correcting some artists who were old enough to be my father!”

Yet his presence was needed: he brought his meticulousness to her design. Not every Disney animator was great at drawing, but he was. Animator Andreas Deja once wrote, “He paid insane attention to eyes, eyelids, eyelashes and the raised volume around eyebrows. Iwao’s contribution to Lady’s appealing look is immeasurable.”

Something similar happened with Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. Takamoto was with Marc Davis there — another of the Nine. The film’s style was complex, and brutally hard for the team to keep consistent. Takamoto had to personally retouch many of the animators’ drawings of Aurora. And, while she wasn’t his own design, he reportedly refined her look.

He had a big hand in the quality control of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, too. The film replaced Disney’s inkers with Xerox, which put the key animators’ work directly on screen. “Yet when you do this, then you have animators whose mastery of the craft isn’t nearly as strong in the area of drawing, and it was quite a bit of work in making sure their work was consistent,” Takamoto said.

Some of Takamoto’s cleanup and retouching of Marc Davis’s animation for Sleeping Beauty , courtesy of Andreas Deja’s blog

A shot of Aurora animated by Takamoto — one of the times he took full control of a shot

An artist, possibly Takamoto, at work on the Sleeping Beauty scene above. Courtesy of Hans Bacher .

Takamoto ultimately left Disney’s studio in the early ‘60s. The animation team was downsizing — Walt Disney’s focus was elsewhere. Many Disney artists were already going to Hanna-Barbera, where the pay was good and the work was freer. Takamoto made the switch himself.

By that point, the Disney people knew what they were losing. Marc Davis told Takamoto of his “exceptional talent.” Milt Kahl said, “No matter what you decide to do or where you go, you’re going to do fine.” Takamoto was a perfectionist in a studio obsessed with technical perfection, and it would be a long time before a Disney film looked as clean as Sleeping Beauty again.

The loss went beyond his ability: he’d become part of the team. Takamoto wrote at length about their parties and endless practical jokes in his book My Life with a Thousand Characters. He’d found a kind of home at Disney’s studio — and the environment had allowed him to grow into a top professional.

As a kid, Takamoto hadn’t adopted an Americanized first name. Hearing adults stumble over what he pronounced with ease — “Iwao” — gave him a sense of identity and strength. People kept struggling to pronounce it well into his adult years, even at the Disney studio. But the lightly mangled version of his name that stuck didn’t bother him. He found it a little endearing. As Disney artist Willie Ito said:

We used to call him “Ee-woe” at the studio. Because [for] all the hakujins, the Caucasians, “I-wa-o” was a little hard to say. So they said, “Ee-woe.” ... So, he became known affectionately in the industry as “Ee-woe” Takamoto.

This is a revised reprint of an article we first ran behind the paywall on April 10, 2025.

