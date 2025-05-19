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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
May 19, 2025Edited

On youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RlnylV5lQk

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3 replies by Animation Obsessive Staff and others
Pamela Stalker's avatar
Pamela Stalker
May 19, 2025

LOVE, LOVE THIS WOMAN AND HER FILMS! She was over in Canada in the late 70s finishing up one of her films. Her producers came to Michigan and gave a week long workshop on her and her technique. I discovered my passion! A year or two later, I got into Calarts and worked on that technique for my film. Now I show young students at both Community colleges I teach at how to create her Silhouettes films with black paper, Lotte's special wire hinges, tinted layers and frame by frame movement. Thanks for writing this article.

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