Animation Obsessive

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Job van der Zwan's avatar
Job van der Zwan
1h

Welcome back, you've been missed. Color design is always a fun topic for me, since I have color-vision deficiency. Funny enough that makes me somewhat of an expert at work due to having spent more time learning about how color perception works, and being more aware when "intuitive" color codes in the user interface aren't at all. I'm completely lost when it comes to the aesthetics of color though, so articles like this are a joy to read.

> or how, on clothes with a green-and-blue pattern

Do we have her take on that infamous dress that obsessed the internet for a few weeks? :p

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Grant McCutchen's avatar
Grant McCutchen
5h

Where did you find such high quality excerpts from the documentary 'How Princess Mononoke Was Born'?

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