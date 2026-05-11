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Oñu's avatar
Oñu
9h

I absolutely love this, to think this kind of detail and time went into making Mulan is honestly so refreshing. Chang's work definitely speaks of him as an artist highly.

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Kaye's avatar
Kaye
5h

thank you so much for explaining with much detail the process of Mulan's development.

as you mentioned, Disney has their standards, but if depicting a foreign country and its history, and not 'white wash' the characters, then illustrate accordingly.

When I first watched 'Mulan', I just fell in loved with the Chinese animation, however, there were still shadows of 'white wash'...

fantastic job!

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