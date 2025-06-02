A still from The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep (1952)

1 – A film at the root

In the early 1950s, animation changed for good through an accident of history.

The film wasn’t meant to come out — but it did. In 1952, The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep appeared at the Venice Film Festival. It was a French animated feature by Paul Grimault, who later set out to destroy many copies of it, and to lock away the rest.

It was his magnum opus. When The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep got started in the ‘40s, it was “expected to be the European answer to American-made animated feature films,” according to historian Giannalberto Bendazzi. It’s a surreal tale about a tyrant king and two paintings (a shepherdess, a chimney sweep) that come to life and try to escape his vast, vertical kingdom. Dazzling and hyper-technical animation brings it together.

But, after a few years of production, the project’s scope outstripped its budget. Grimault ran out of money. It was quickly assembled and released anyway.

“[D]espite Grimault’s opposition, his partner André Sarrut decided to exploit the film before its completion (one-fifth was yet to be filmed),” Bendazzi wrote. “Lawsuits, criticism from the press and intellectuals’ indignation could not prevent the film from being shown in an incomplete version.”

That version toured the world. There was an English dub — now reportedly in the public domain, and free on the Internet Archive. More impactful was the Japanese release of 1955. Its title was Yabunirami no Bokun (“The Cross-Eyed Tyrant”), and it took root.

Japan’s press and intelligentsia raved about Grimault’s film. Its incompleteness barely registered. Here was a movie beyond Disney, they argued — something with a deep political meaning, ties to modern art and its own approach to animated characters. “It is not a children’s cartoon (manga), but a sort of experimental film,” noted the Asahi Shimbun.

It did well in theaters. And, in the years ahead, it grew into a near-universal reference point for Japan’s animation industry. Among its fans were the young Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, and their colleagues at the studio Toei Doga in Tokyo.

“If I had not seen this film,” Takahata later wrote, “I would have never imagined entering the world of animation.”

Stills from The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep

When Takahata first watched Grimault’s film in the 1950s, he was attending university. It “made a vivid impression on me,” he said. This thing went “way beyond established ideas at the time.”

“There was no home video in those days,” Takahata told the Yomiuri Shimbun, “so I would go to movie theaters and draw diagrams of the rooms in the dark, and I borrowed the script from the distribution company and copied it all.”

He watched the film again and again. Some 50 years later, he still remembered how its script looked — the words “typed on airmail paper as thin as tracing paper.”

The animation and design in The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep grabbed him. He said that “the way each thing is drawn is concrete, direct and clear, but it has a sense of wonder and beauty, like a waking dream.” Plus, the story is a strong but nuanced critique of power, of oppressive structures. The political element lit up Takahata’s imagination:

When I watched The Cross-Eyed Tyrant, I felt the possibility that animation could talk about society and these kinds of ideas. If I hadn’t seen this, I don’t think I would have taken the entrance exam for Toei Doga.

Miyazaki and Takahata didn’t meet until the ‘60s — but, by then, Grimault’s film had caught their attention individually. It appealed to Miyazaki even though he hadn’t really watched it. As he explained:

I first saw The Cross-Eyed Tyrant in manga form. At that time, manga versions of movies were being created and circulated without paying for the license. Osamu Tezuka also created manga based on Disney’s Pinocchio. That was the era. I thought the manga version was interesting.

An artist named Yasuo Otsuka, soon to be their co-worker (and a legendary animator), likewise came upon the film in the ‘50s. He wasn’t sure how to take it at first. But it eventually became a core influence — after he watched it again at Toei Doga.

Otsuka was among the first people at Toei’s animation branch when it opened in the ‘50s. Takahata arrived later, in 1959. By 1963, the year Miyazaki joined, a kind of Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep mania had taken hold. According to Otsuka, Toei Doga screened it so often that everyone at the studio got to see it at least once.

“I guess there was an atmosphere of, ‘I want to create something like that,’ ” he remembered.

Left to right: Miyazaki, Takahata and Otsuka posing as reference for the animation in Horus: Prince of the Sun (1968). Courtesy of the documentary Joy in Motion .

Paul Grimault (standing) with screenwriter Jacques Prévert in 1946, looking over sketches for The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep . Courtesy of Paul Grimault: With an Interview and Testimonies .

Back then, Toei Doga was the center of Japanese animation. Its movies, like The Little Prince and the Eight-Headed Dragon (1963), were impressive. Otsuka and Takahata were crucial to that project and others. And they were closely studying Grimault’s film.

Takahata recalled an early studio screening of a borrowed copy of The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep. There was a long night afterward, as the team combed over the film frame by frame. Takahata “took extensive notes,” Otsuka said. Meanwhile, Otsuka drew a “pose collection” based on what they saw.

At one point, the Toei Doga crew even taped the soundtrack to play in the studio. By the time Miyazaki arrived, screenings of the film were used for training. He was around 23 or 24 when he finally saw it for himself. As he said:

Until then, I had heard the legends from Paku-san (Isao Takahata) and Otsuka-san. They would borrow the film and study it one frame at a time using a viewer. Apparently, they watched it so much that the film tore vertically. I don’t know if the copy I saw was the same one, but it was in a pretty terrible state. Rain was pouring down on the film [because it was scratched], and it was falling to pieces. However, I thought that the sense of space was very interesting.

A few of Yasuo Otsuka’s studies of Grimault’s film, made while he was working at Toei Doga. Courtesy of The King and the Mockingbird: The Origin of Studio Ghibli (王と鳥―スタジオジブリの原点) by Seiji Kanoh.

What people got out of The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep varied. Takahata, Miyazaki and Otsuka all idolized it, but not always for the same reasons. With Miyazaki, it had a lot to do with the world.

Staffers at Toei Doga described the structure of their films as “skewered dumplings” (kushi-dango). In other words: loosely connected adventures and locations jammed together, one after the next. Grimault’s film had another structure, which the team called “closed room” (misshitsu).

“Closed room is the type where you create a bit more of a detailed world and complete [the story] within that world,” Miyazaki said.

At the time, Miyazaki and many of his colleagues saw the worlds in Toei’s “skewered dumplings” films as tossed-off and vague. Grimault’s work had a different approach: a world that’s “more close-knit and has a sense of presence,” with clearly defined places and a greater use of vertical space. For Miyazaki, it shattered the flat, horizontal staging he knew from other movies — even live-action ones. When a vertical dimension was added, it increased “the presence of the world.”

The verticality of this film is breathtaking. Takahata singled out the staircase chase as a moment like little else in movies.

The visceral sense of space and physicality stands out here

Takahata obsessed over Grimault’s depiction of class, power and revolutionary struggle. Miyazaki, less so. He preferred the story and themes of the Soviet film The Snow Queen (1957) and even Toei Doga’s own Panda and the Magic Serpent (1958) to those of Grimault’s piece. And, at first, Otsuka completely missed the political angle.

For Otsuka, it was the tyrant’s acting that stole the show: “I was surprised by his gestures and every move, and I thought, ‘Is there really a way to draw something like this?’ ”

The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep is full of complex movements that feel three-dimensional, with strong volumes and a degree of resistance to Disney’s squash-and-stretch method. It’s more solid, more tangible. That includes the tyrant. But the flow of the tyrant’s movement gets broken for effect. He sometimes freezes in place, or his motions get clipped down, jumping from pose to pose.

“There’s timing all over the place that is completely different from Disney,” Otsuka said. It mixes elements of “full” and “limited” animation. There are long, slow, fully rendered motions interspersed with the type of hard, flat hold that Walt Disney hated. Otsuka criticized Disney’s films for moving too much to allow for real tension — but he felt Grimault solved the problem.

The tyrant’s fully rendered motion ends in a strong hold, freezing the whole character in place for a moment

The three-dimensionality of the action is frequently hard to believe

These are just a few of the lessons that Toei Doga picked up from The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep. They went over every facet of it — meticulously. It was one of the many foreign animated films that the team watched and analyzed, alongside work by Jiří Trnka, Zagreb Film, Soyuzmultfilm and more.

The trouble was implementing what they were learning. In retrospect, Takahata said that work like The Snow Queen and The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep was “towering” over the team. Miyazaki felt that their heights might be unreachable:

… I thought they were far above, in terms of what they tried to do, and what they accomplished. We were, in short, at the level of “Toei kids’ stuff.” The gap between our level and the works we were inspired by was too big. We thought how could we climb up there, or even if we couldn’t, let’s remove the stones around us. So, there were many things we had to do.

According to one Toei animator, early hints of Grimault’s influence appeared in The Little Prince and the Eight-Headed Dragon. Gulliver’s Travels Beyond the Moon (1965) openly swiped from Grimault, including the robot’s violent rampage toward the end.

And then there was Takahata’s Horus: Prince of the Sun (1968), the Toei film probably most affected by The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep.

Takahata credited the social and political themes of Horus to the impact of Grimault’s film. More than that, Horus aimed to show a believable, tangible animated world in the same way that Grimault had done. Horus was the project that made Takahata’s colleague Yoichi Kotabe realize, “With animation, you can create a world you can grasp with your hands.”

Miyazaki and the team took from The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep to portray the central village in Horus. They wanted to create a believable space, a village that could actually exist. The effort to capture “presence” went deeper than that, though. It’s in the filmmaking: Takahata wrote that the shots in Horus were designed to create “a sense of reality and presence by giving the action temporal and spatial continuity.” Notably, Grimault had done the same.

Later, in summary, Takahata wrote the following about Miyazaki’s career and his own:

When it comes down to it, I think the largest influence we received from Grimault ... [was to] give a feeling of presence to characters and space, and to create works that are not just “kids’ stuff” but have interior and social dimensions.

Post-Horus, and even post-Toei, Miyazaki and Takahata kept doing these things. Takahata’s failed Pippi Longstocking series, for example, hinged on a sense of reality and space. Similar ideas were behind Panda! Go, Panda! (1972) and so many more.

Miyazaki’s borrowings from Grimault are especially clear in the vertically inclined Castle of Cagliostro (1979). Yet Takahata and Yasuo Otsuka, the latter of whom animated on the film, felt that Miyazaki wasn’t just copying. He’d long since internalized The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep, they argued, alongside influences like Mr. Bug Goes to Town (1941). They came out in his work unconsciously.

This deep influence from Grimault would carry over into Miyazaki’s films, and Takahata’s, in the decades ahead.

A snippet from The Castle of Cagliostro

A very similar moment from The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep

Years after The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep had its effect, Paul Grimault went back to it. He reworked the film into The King and the Mockingbird (1980) — a heavily changed and expanded edition of the movie that Takahata and Miyazaki had known.

The two of them saw it eventually, and both were put off. The film’s stylistic wholeness is gone: new animation clashes with old. Miyazaki likened it to a monastery that was half-finished by stonemasons and then completed with concrete blocks. Even in 2006, he believed that Grimault should’ve accepted the original film for what it was and moved on.

For years, Takahata felt similarly — like many in Japan did. Even when he met Grimault in the early ‘90s, he couldn’t bring himself to tell his idol that the remake was good.

Still, Miyazaki and Takahata continued to have The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep in their bank of reference points. And Takahata did, ultimately, take another look at the “completed” version. As he said, “[I]f we deny The King and the Mockingbird, we deny Grimault as a whole.”

Takahata didn’t lose his attachment to the original, but he came to appreciate what Grimault had done with it — particularly the new, more melancholy ending. There, he said, even the revolution against the tyrant gets thrown into question. Takahata called it “an ideological step forward” from the old ending. When Studio Ghibli oversaw the release of The King and the Mockingbird in Japan in the mid-2000s, he was at the forefront of its promo campaign. It became a hit.

That isn’t to discount the power of the original, though. The Shepherdess and the Chimney Sweep remains a mesmerizing, almost otherworldly watch. And it was the version that changed animation history. The broken version, which wasn’t supposed to exist.

Seeing it now, it’s hard not to feel a certain familiarity. Like you’ve watched parts of it somewhere — maybe a lot of times, in a lot of animation done in the years after 1952.

