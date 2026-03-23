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Jim le fevre's avatar
Jim le fevre
1d

So good to read this again with the updates. Really interesting the connection with Ghibli and so validating to see the inspiration immediately once it's been pointed out.

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1 reply by Animation Obsessive Staff
Woody Yocum's avatar
Woody Yocum
4h

Thanks so much for this! ‘Crac’ is one of my very favorite films and a huge influence on our whole generation. I’m so glad to know Directors Miyazaki and Takahashi loved it. Thanks for all this background that I didn’t know. Such an inspiring artist, who made such a powerful humane film with so very limited resources. A great example for us in these dark times. Thanks Again!

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1 reply by Animation Obsessive Staff
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