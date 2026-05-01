The Legends and 'Luxo Jr.'
On an important short and its context.
Welcome! We’re back with another Thursday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. Our topic this time is a landmark: Luxo Jr. (1986).
You’ve likely watched it — and you’ve definitely seen its little lamp character bounce on the i in Pixar. The film comes from the studio’s first year, from the early…
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