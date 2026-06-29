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Dharmeart's avatar
Dharmeart
17h

Annecy was amazing this year. It was a little bit overwhelming to meet so many people from so many places. I was fortunate enough to see the forgotten island showing (it was a 7 minute standing ovation actually), travails of ajadi was shot on an iPhone which was really impressive to me, I also saw nobody (which i heard about from you guys when you wrote about it couple of articles ago!) the short films selections were out of this world. The features were awesome and the WIP sessions of ogresse and baahubali were super inspiring. Im happy to relived that week with your article ✨

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canmom's avatar
canmom
14h

Just got back from Annecy yesterday. I've been blogging about my experience of the festival; there is always so much going on that I feel like I could do the festival twice over and not see everything.

For me the feature film highlights were 'Nobody', which you've written about already; the fantastic Canadian film 'Tangled' about a lesbian dealing with her mum's Alzheimer's, which actually also got an extended standing ovation at the screening that lasted for the entire run of the credits; and Alberto Vazquez's new film 'Decorado'. There were a whole lot of really good shorts as well - Don Hertzfeldt getting recognised is well-deserved though, his film was amazing. I will compile a list of faves at some point soon.

The graduation films were especially good this year, and the horror theme of the festival led to lots of amazing stuff being shown, nicely complementing the 'Midnight Shorts' block they introduced last year. WTF was a blast as always. The anime films that I saw were a little disappointing this year, but Chinese animation was absolutely on a roll.

There were a bunch I didn't see though - it's always the case that I get back from the festival and hear about some amazing film I should probably have seen, and it sounds like 'The Violinist' might have been the one this year! ('Carmen' also looked very interesting.)

I was actually there at the screening where the AI argument erupted. I would disagree with the director's claim that the protestors actually disrupted the screening; the person who shouted 'shame on you Annecy festival' did wait to the end to start the public argument. It was not the only AI controversy even; I saw a lot of people walk out in a Pathé grad films screening before 'The Amazing Kitsuverse' (one person calling out 'this one's AI!'), a film which made rather aggressively self-justifying use of AI to much lesser effect after what was otherwise a very good block of short films. I can only imagine the Bonlieu screening with the director present would have gotten similarly heated. It's very clear that whatever Marcel thinks, the Annecy audience really do *not* like AI being used, and honestly seeing what it's already done to software development I can't blame them, however much you can justify any specific film's use.

I brought my partner Yvette for the first time and she had a great time experiencing the festival; there was also a pretty notable trans presence in the student films this year and I made some cool new friends.

Hope I'll be able to see you two at the festival again before too long!

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