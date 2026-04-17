A still from The Cybernetic Grandmother (1962)

Welcome! Glad you could join us. In this Thursday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, we’re looking at a classic film by Jiří Trnka (1912–1969).

If you’ve read us for a while, you know our feelings on Trnka’s work. He made stunning films with puppets — beginning with Bethlehem in 1946. From there, …