The Present in the Past
On 'The Cybernetic Grandmother.'
Welcome! Glad you could join us. In this Thursday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, we’re looking at a classic film by Jiří Trnka (1912–1969).
If you’ve read us for a while, you know our feelings on Trnka’s work. He made stunning films with puppets — beginning with Bethlehem in 1946. From there, …
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