1 – Joining the canon

In late 2006, Studio Ghibli sent an email. The addressee was an animator based in London, and the contents were brief and direct.

“They said they liked my short film … and said if I was thinking of making a feature film, they would love to do it together,” recalled the animator. “That’s all, bang, in one little paragraph.”

His name was Michael Dudok de Wit, and he became the first foreigner to make a movie for Ghibli: The Red Turtle (2016). The opportunity was huge — kind of unimaginable. Dudok de Wit was a creator of low-budget independent shorts, and the studio’s query arrived with no warning: “it was so bizarre I couldn’t believe it.”

The short that’d grabbed Ghibli’s attention was Father and Daughter, winner of the 2001 Oscar. It wowed the studio: producer Toshio Suzuki watched it many times. He adored it, as did Hayao Miyazaki. Isao Takahata first saw it on TV in the early 2000s and was caught off guard. As he once said:

It was a very pleasant shock, and I was deeply impressed. This must be the best of the best short animation, I thought. I immediately watched it again and again on video. I cannot begin to guess how many times I have seen it. Everything about this work is impressive.

Takahata spent years lecturing on Father and Daughter and the layers it contains. Toward the end of his life, he said that he wanted to write a book about it. The film is a “masterpiece,” he argued, that “moves every kind of audience.”

Stills from Father and Daughter (2000), available in full on YouTube:

The Ghibli people weren’t outliers in their love of Father and Daughter. Neither was the Academy. The film swept in the early 2000s, around the world. One writer noted that it won “the Grand Prix [at] every possible festival at which it was shown in competition.”

It took major prizes in Annecy, Zagreb, Ottawa, Hiroshima. It took the BAFTA. Even Dudok de Wit’s Oscar acceptance speech won an award — for the year’s shortest. (He received a fancy television set, which he donated to a children’s shelter.)

For most films, it takes years to reach classic status. Father and Daughter was fast-tracked. Top animators immediately fell for this thing: Koji Yamamura (Mt. Head), Alexander Petrov, Paul Driessen. In 2003, a poll of animation insiders ranked it as the 34th best animated film.

One of those insiders was Yuri Norstein (Hedgehog in the Fog), who’s called Father and Daughter a “great work.” After seeing it in 2002, he said, “I would love to get to know the author, shake his hand, look him in the eye and, if he’s a drinker, share a sake or vodka with him.” Even Norstein’s teacher Fyodor Khitruk was taken. He was in his 80s then, but Father and Daughter became one of his all-time favorites. As he put it:

In this film, absolutely nothing happens — no one kills anyone, or chases them, or even kisses them. A girl rides a bicycle. She does absolutely nothing. ... How did he come up with this? How did he capture my soul? For me, the mystery is not just the film. For me, the mystery is the creative process of making this film and, ultimately, the artist who carried it out.

When he created Father and Daughter, Dudok de Wit hadn’t done a lot of shorts. Almost overnight, he found himself in the canon — inducted by the very artists who’d inspired him.

Early concept sketches by Dudok de Wit for Father and Daughter , courtesy of Secrets of Oscar-Winning Animation

As mentioned, not much happens in Father and Daughter. A father says goodbye to his young daughter and sets off in a rowboat. He doesn’t come back. Years pass, and she returns to the spot throughout her life, again and again, on her bicycle. Each scene focuses on mundane, everyday details: riding in the wind, struggling with a kickstand, the wildlife in the polders. Even the supernatural ending is handled in a low-key way.

Dudok de Wit knew his theme carried the risk of cheapness and sentimentality, and he avoided them. The action happens at a distance, with “no direct emotion from the characters’ faces or voices,” he said. Instead, he pulled the feelings out of “stillness and emptiness,” and “the whole context and body language, composition and narrative.”

He also knew that this story of “separation followed by a reunion” was one that “everyone’s seen a million times.” It still had power to him, though. He tried to bring out that power in a finely-cut, simple-but-layered eight minutes. “I wanted to express a kind of deep yearning, a longing,” he explained. “It is a painful yet very beautiful feeling, even if you don’t quite know exactly what you want or miss.”

Dudok de Wit started the film’s images on paper with pencils and charcoal — the latter with his palms and fingers. His influences were animators from around the world. The work of Poland’s Piotr Dumała, like Franz Kafka (1991), was a reference for the look and feel. So was Yuri Norstein’s Tale of Tales (1979).

Really, there was a list. Dudok de Wit has long loved Norstein’s Heron and the Crane and Frédéric Back’s Man Who Planted Trees — they’re foundational for him. He’s been deeply into Ghibli’s work since at least the ‘90s. He first learned what animation could be from The Fly, a cartoon made in 1960s Zagreb. (“It was so individualistic and powerful that I was bowled over,” he remembered.)

And it was at the Annecy Festival, in 1975, that he discovered his desire to animate. “I totally realized I’m home. I’ve arrived,” he said. “This is the universe that works for me.”

Photos from Annecy 1975 — on the bottom right is animator Alexandre Alexeieff at the festival. Courtesy of Fantoche .

In other words, Dudok de Wit was a product of the international animation community — the one represented by Annecy since 1960. In the years when the Iron Curtain ran through Europe, this world was borderless. Before digital video, it preserved and studied films from the ‘10s and ‘20s. Art found its way across every boundary line.

Originally, Dudok de Wit was from the Netherlands. He joined London’s animation scene in the ‘80s, where he worked in advertising. It taught him the craft. Still, he chose this career because of animators like Norstein. “I went into commercials to learn and to survive as an animator. ... But I became an animator to make personal films,” he said. He dreamed of working on his own stuff.

Beyond his student film The Interview (1978), that didn’t really happen until the ‘90s. And it was fitful even then. His pilot Tom Sweep (1992) didn’t get picked up, and it wasn’t clear that he’d ever have a chance to do personal work like his heroes. As he told Skwigly, he felt that he might need to settle for commercials or “leave animation altogether.”

Michael Dudok de Wit in the mid-1990s, courtesy of Algemeen Dagblad

Things changed with The Monk and the Fish (1994). It was his all-or-nothing swing, drawn “completely from [his] heart.” The film got an Oscar nomination, a César and a special award at Annecy, and the wide animation world noticed him. “Everything — the drawing, animation, music, story and sense of humor — was magnificent,” Isao Takahata said. “I fell in love with it.”

Funding for his work stayed thin, though. After The Monk and the Fish, Dudok de Wit had to make Father and Daughter slowly, across four years of part-time work. Yet he was clearly on the inside now: he and his film were part of the tradition. For the music, he worked with the composer who’d scored The Man Who Planted Trees for Frédéric Back.

His hopes for this project were, understandably, modest. He didn’t make hits outside of commercials, and he figured that the lack of comedy would hurt Father and Daughter.

But the film “came in the strongest possible way from my own center,” he said. He hadn’t lost his own parents as a child, but the feelings he explored were personal. And, although he got help with the digital color and compositing, the bulk of the film came straight from his hand. It was his statement, carefully refined and unique to him. It was the kind of film he admired.

In his late 40s, and 26 years after his first Annecy experience, Dudok de Wit won the festival’s top prize. He won at Animafest Zagreb, too — in the city where The Fly had been produced. And his victory at the Oscars spread his film’s name across the globe.

A snippet of animation from Father and Daughter

Dudok de Wit was a latecomer: many had cut this path and walked it before him. Father and Daughter follows after aesthetic ideas that Norstein, Back, Takahata and others had already used, sometimes decades earlier. But the richness of what he’d made was obvious. The masters accepted him as one of their own.

Very few short films from the past 25 years have been as influential as Father and Daughter. Its impact on The House of Small Cubes (2008), another beautiful Oscar winner, is hard to miss. A lot of films have copied its structure and its tearjerking quality. And some of those films have made mistakes that Dudok de Wit made sure to avoid — using this subject matter cheaply.

But copying hasn’t tarnished Father and Daughter itself. It has a balance and reservedness, and a careful specificity, that keep it honest. Dudok de Wit was aiming for the upper reaches of animation here, at the depth of feeling that only the best work manages. Others had told versions of this story first, and he knew it. But he made something whose feelings are personal and whose details are real.

The result was a latter-day entry into the animation canon — and a complex one. “Those seeing Father and Daughter for the first time are bound to miss a whole lot. There’s so much packed into it,” Takahata once said. “Therefore, it’s a film you should watch again and again.”

