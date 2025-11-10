Animation Obsessive

Jonah Raye Anthony
12hEdited

Having grown up on a lot of those films, I definitely prefer the 35 mm format. While I have nothing particularly against the digital restorations, the 35 mm format just hits so different. There’s so much nostalgia there!

Idris
8h

Interesting article, as usual! It's worth noting that because monitors vary, ultimately if you're watching a 35mm scan the colours likely won't look exactly the way they did in a cinema - it all depends on the way the scan is colour graded. Getting colours right is a really complex issue that I don't know nearly enough about.

Reply
Share
