Terrytoons’ The Juggler of Our Lady

Happy Thursday! In this issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, we’re talking to a legend.

R. O. Blechman is one of the most important American illustrators of the 20th century. His loose, squiggly style has appeared in countless books and issues of The New Yorker over the past 70 years. He’s a key figure in animation history, too, thanks to his advertising work and his classic films like The Soldier’s Tale.

During the ‘50s, modern illustrators like Jules Feiffer and Saul Steinberg were getting pulled into animation — and Blechman was among them. He got his start at the New York branch of Storyboard, working under John Hubley. From there, he moved to Gene Deitch’s newly revitalized Terrytoons and got involved in one of our favorite works of animation, The Juggler of Our Lady, based on his book of the same title.

Blechman is 91 years old. On Tuesday, he was generous enough to speak about his animation career by phone with our teammate John. Blechman was kind and self-effacing throughout, and quick to give credit to others. Below is a condensed and edited section of their chat about his work in ‘50s animation.

We’ll publish the rest of their conversation, which covers Blechman’s animation through the ‘60s and beyond, next month. For now, we hope you’ll enjoy!

John: Okay. So, I understand this is a long time ago, but what I’d like to talk about today are your earliest years in animation. Like, right when you were starting out in the 1950s, if that’s fine.

R. O. Blechman: Sure. Well, I was a 23-year-old just out of the Army. I had a book published that same year, The Juggler of Our Lady, which made, if I may say so, quite a splash. And on that basis, I got a telephone call from a John Hubley. I didn’t know who he was.

He invited me to lunch. And he asked if I could join his studio and do storyboards. Well, I’d never done storyboards before, but I was obviously a storyteller, or I wouldn’t have produced the book that he saw. So, I said, “Yes, sure.” My God, he offered me $150 a week. Plus, as an advance, a splendid lunch with him.

So, what I did were storyboards, but my style was never used, curiously. I think even my storyboards, which were sent to clients, were redone by other artists. For example, Phil Eastman, who happens to be the father of Tony Eastman, the animator. Phil Eastman was a children’s book illustrator; he had a very popular style.

And so all the boards I did were rendered either by Phil Eastman, or a fine artist called Prestopino — I think his first name is Gregorio.

I think, as a lark, John asked me to do a storyboard which was animated by Art Babbitt and had a track by a jazz saxophonist. I can’t think of his name. [Note: Blechman remembers more of this story lower down.] Hubley loved jazz. And he happened to use this guy in a lot of his work, and I wish I could think of his name. Well, in any event.

So, that was it. I worked there for a year. The high point was that I got $150 a week, which, in 1953, was “wow.” Here I was, just out of the Army with 90-something dollars a week, and here I had 150 bucks a week, just down the block from the Museum of Modern Art. So, for lunch, I could have my meals there and then look at the artwork, and then walk a few buildings down and continue working for John. So, I was there for a year.

From top-left — R. O. Blechman (pictured in the early ‘50s), Gene Deitch, Phil Eastman and Al Kouzel. Pictures courtesy of Cartoon Modern , The News and Observer and Wikipedia.

Prestopino with John and Faith Hubley in the 1950s. “John was taken with the work of Gregorio Prestopino , and brought him into the mix,” according to one insider . They made a film together, Harlem Wednesday , based on a series of paintings that Prestopino did in 1956. Benny Carter scored it. (Picture courtesy of Cartoon Modern .)

That’s an amazing story. I was going to ask a couple more questions about your time at Storyboard, maybe see if it could jog your memory a little bit more on specific details. So, you were in New York at the time.

Correct. I am from New York. I lived in Manhattan, yes.

Okay. So, were you one of the first employees at Storyboard New York?

Yeah. The only other creative person was Gene Deitch. So, Gene Deitch also did storyboards. And we were the two, in quotes, creative employees.

And it was about that time that Terrytoons produced The Juggler of Our Lady in New Rochelle. But I was not involved directly with it. I was a consulting director, an associate director. In fact, the only contribution I made was that my good friend at the time, who was an Oberlin College classmate, was William Goldman — you know, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, etc.

Right.

And he heard that there was going to be an animated film of The Juggler of Our Lady. And he said, “Hey, you know who your voice over should be?” I said, “No, I hadn’t thought about it.” And he said, “Boris Karloff.” And he was fabulous.

I had a running discussion, I’ll call it, with Gene Deitch. He was head of Terrytoons at the time. He said, “No, no, that was my name.” I said, “Gene, it wasn’t anything you suggested. And it wasn’t anything I thought of. It was William Goldman.” And he said, “No.” Oh, you know, blah, blah, blah. Not important one way or another.

I never worked at Terrytoons, by the way. The film was directed and animated by Al Kouzel and — I’m sorry, I can’t think of his partner at the time. And I thought it was okay. You know, I wasn’t crazy about it.

William Goldman didn’t like it at all. I think that was off-base; I thought it was a nice film. I would’ve done things differently, but I’m not Al Kouzel, or his partner at the time. Whose name, I’m sorry, I can’t think of.

That’s absolutely fine. In research that I’ve read before, people have credited you with doing layouts on The Juggler of Our Lady. Would you say that was incorrect?

No, I probably did layouts. Yeah. Yeah, I’m sure I did layouts. Yeah. I mean, I may have done a storyboard also — I can’t imagine I didn’t do the storyboarding. Yeah, I’m sure I did the storyboard.

And, you know, it was a nice job. Made a great hit in France, my goodness. A few years later, Louis Malle came to my studio because he was so crazy about The Juggler of Our Lady. He saw me and he asked if my father was around. I said, “My father? He died a few years ago.” He says, “Oh, but he did a wonderful job on The Juggler of Our Lady.” And I said, “No, that was me.” I guess he thought I was so young I couldn’t possibly have been involved in that.

But, you know, of course it made a great hit in France, because animated cartoons were never like that. And in the United States also. Again, the look of it — you know, all these squiggly, broken lines. Which is why Hubley never used my artwork, even to show the storyboards I created. They were, as I mentioned before, always done by Phil Eastman. Or, when they weren’t humorous but were more graphic, were done by Prestopino. A marvelous artist, by the way.

The Juggler of Our Lady (1958), directed and animated by Al Kouzel. It’s the best widescreen cartoon of Gene Deitch’s career, and that was the point. “I thought that here was the greatest opportunity I would ever have to really work the CinemaScope format,” Deitch wrote , “playing off those tiny timorous figures against the vast expanse of that very wide screen!”

That’s really fascinating. So, you mentioned going to Terrytoons. Did you follow Gene Deitch there?

Well, Gene Deitch hired me. He hired me to do The Juggler of Our Lady, but that was the extent of my involvement with the New Rochelle operation.

Terrytoons was a very ordinary, run-of-the-mill animation studio. And so, when CBS took over Terrytoons, they hired Gene Deitch because of his reputation. And Gene Deitch, as a matter of fact, hired Jules Feiffer as a storyboard artist. I don’t think his artwork was used.

When you were working on The Juggler of Our Lady, were you at the studio? Or were you in New York City?

Yeah, I would commute to New Rochelle and do some work there. But you have to remember that I was the associate director — whatever the hell that means. So, I was not involved in the creation of the film. I would have done things differently, which is not to say that I necessarily would have done them better.

And the thing that occurs to me, 70 years later, is I remember that I didn’t like the coloring. It was done, as I recall, with crayons. I would have liked to have done it with watercolor, because I loved doing work in watercolor. You know, other than that, I think it was a nice film. But, hey, we’re about something 70 years ago. I remember that I loved the music score. And, of course, I loved Boris Karloff. It was a nice film.

As I mentioned, William Goldman didn’t like it much. You know, if you do Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, come on now. You don’t have much tolerance for animation.

At Storyboard, do you remember anything like your office, or what a workday would’ve been like? Just sort of in general?

No, it’s too long ago. I know I was working every single day. I mean, there wasn’t five minutes of free time, and I don’t mean that in a derogatory sense. A lot of work came in that place.

I know that, at the time, and I could be incorrect, but I always felt that the best work that Hubley did had humor associated with it. But, rethinking that, I’m sure that his in-quotes serious work was better than I remember it. You have to keep in mind that I only saw his short subjects — which I liked very, very much. But I felt that his greater strength was when there was a humorous edge to it. Which is not a great description, but so be it.

He didn’t work at the studio, by the way. The studio was on 53rd Street, right next to the Museum of Modern Art — not right next to it, a few buildings beyond the Museum of Modern Art — and he had his home on 97th Street, and he didn’t make a daily appearance at all in the studio.

So, I didn’t have that much — you know, he saw everything that was done. Of course. But his presence was very infrequent.

That’s really, really interesting. So, that leads into my other question. When you were working for Hubley — I understand now that you didn’t see him that often — but did you have an easy time working for him? I’ve heard he was kind of hard to please.

No, he was terrific. I had no problems, ever, about anything. I did my work; he liked it; he used it.

Now, when I say “my work,” keep in mind what I said before. It was always re-rendered in a more in-quotes presentable style, because my stuff was considered unanimatable.

In fact, the only time my stuff was animated was when he did — ah, Dizzy Gillespie. It was a film with Dizzy Gillespie. I did the storyboard. I did my artwork, in quotes, as it wasn’t considered artwork. And, yeah, it was exciting for me. He flew me out to California to work on it with Art Babbitt.

Date with Dizzy (1956) is a satire of the ad world, featuring Gillespie and his band. These pictures come from Blechman’s purposely bad rope ladder spot in it — the other (real) ads were done by Stan Walsh and Art Babbitt. Bill Littlejohn seems to have worked on the rope ladder ad as well. "We shot [ Date with Dizzy ] in one day and we had so much fun. An advertising agency paid for it. I’ll never know why,” Faith Hubley recalled .

This is quite a long time ago, but I was wondering if you remember the first time you ever saw work of yours, that you had worked on at one of these studios, playing on television as a TV commercial?

No. And that’s because I never had a television set in my life. So, I didn’t know what the hell was happening there. No, I never had one — so, how could I see this stuff on the television set I never possessed?

(laughs) That makes sense.

Yeah.

I’m wondering — this is again a long time ago, I understand — did you learn anything while you were at Storyboard that you carried with you into the rest of your career?

No, because I don’t think John Hubley was that involved with what I did. I think they accepted it, and it was redone by an artist, since I was not considered an artist. And it was then animated on the West Coast. There was no animation done on the East Coast. Although John Hubley must have animated stuff, my God. Well, I wasn’t aware of it.

What happened once I did the storyboard — goodbye. I never saw what was done with my ideas.

Understood. And so how did your time with the studio come to an end? Do you remember?

Yeah, after a year… I don’t know what John said. He didn’t need me anymore. My guess is that he basically closed the New York operation. Because, after all, he worked out of home.

I don’t think anybody replaced me. I think he just closed the operation. I don’t know what happened; I know I lost getting $150 a week in a studio next to the Museum of Modern Art (laughs). That’s what I remember. You know, I don’t even remember John — he would drop by. But he was not that close to what was going on.

I don’t think Gene Deitch was all that close to what was going on, either. Gene did his own stuff, I guess. I didn’t see what he did, you know. I hope I’m being helpful with these recollections.

Yeah, no, these are absolutely helpful — believe me.

Good. Good.

Thanks for reading! We hope you’ve enjoyed the conversation so far. Blechman provided a number of fascinating details that we’ve never come across before. He’s one of the last living people, if not the very last, to have worked at Storyboard at the height of its advertising success.

After speaking with Blechman by phone, we had a follow-up email exchange where we asked him about something Gene Deitch once said. Deitch claimed that he’d phoned Blechman every night for a year to persuade him to let Terrytoons adapt The Juggler of Our Lady. Blechman replied:

It’s probably true that he called me asking for permission to animate The Juggler, but “every night”? No. However, I have no memory of this. If true, maybe I felt that Gene might not do the book justice.

So, the mystery continues. Deitch had a knack for hyperbole — he was from the ad world, after all — so the story is likely stretched a bit. But maybe not as much as you’d think. We’ll probably never know for sure.

See you again soon!