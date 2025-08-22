A still from The Ornament of the Loving Heart (1919)

Welcome! It’s a new Thursday edition of the Animation Obsessive newsletter. And, this time, we’re exploring directorial debuts.

First films typically have their bumps. A few are definite classics — Fyodor Khitruk made one — but most great artists don’t reach greatness right away. More often, what you see in a debut film is searching, and the strong debuts find more answers than most.

That’s true around the world. Our issue today covers films from ‘60s America, ‘80s Japan and 1910s Germany, and all of them find artists on the hunt. There are hints of where these people would go later — sometimes really large hints. But the unrefined stuff and the mistakes reveal just as much about them, and about how artists grow.

With that, let’s go!