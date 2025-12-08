Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony
9h

This has to be one of the greatest stories on networking that I’ve ever read! And for such a laborious yet gorgeous branch of animation! It’s truly inspiring!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M’N’R's avatar
M’N’R
10h

What a story! I feel such stories can’t occur but in Russia!

And oh Petrov the genius artist i wish he make more and more films, each frame he draw is a masterpiece, the world would’ve been better if had the right finance, if he were able to make longer films, nevertheless he already made a beautiful world in his shorts!

And Chartrand you’ve done a very well job indeed!

Animation obsessive, do you think you’ll be able to interview the man himself? I wish you can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Animation Obsessive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture