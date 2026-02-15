Why Continue After Five Years?
Notes on our anniversary.
Hello! Hope you’re holding up okay. This is Jules and John, co-runners.
It’s a special day for us. On February 14, five years ago, the first issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter shipped out. Today marks our fifth anniversary.
In early 2021, we were running a Twitter account about animation. The idea was to attach a publication on the side — the pub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Animation Obsessive to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.