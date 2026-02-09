Animation Obsessive

Peter Monks
1d

You've combined my two favourite things into one article: animation and video games. The amount of effort to rotoscope characters into digital format before such tools were properly invented is staggering, but it holds up even today in its fluidity. Another great read.

Ravi Swami's avatar
Ravi Swami
2d

My first ever computer was an Apple IIE in 1982 & although I was interested in programming my efforts never led to making games apart from copying lines of hexadecimal code for simple games from magazines (tedious!).

But it did lead to commercial applications later on Atari 1040’s & Amiga 2000’s - in fact I used my Apple to create an image for something I later animated traditionally for a “Doritos” commercial directed by Russell Mulcahy, mainly to see what level of quality I could achieve with its limited palette and by using a lightpen to draw directly on a monitor screen.

Fun times at the cutting edge of home computing..:)

