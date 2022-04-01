The Soldier’s Tale

Happy Thursday! In this issue of the Animation Obsessive newsletter, our talk continues with the iconic R. O. Blechman (91). He’s been a force in New York illustration since the mid-century — and has played an irreplaceable part in its animation.

The first part of this interview, published last month, covers the earliest years of Blechman’s animation career. In the 1950s, he learned the ropes under directors like John Hubley and Gene Deitch. This time, we’re exploring Blechman’s prime years in the animation world, as he moved to other studios and even founded his own, The Ink Tank.

Blechman and our teammate John spoke about The Soldier’s Tale (1984), Simple Gifts (1978), that famous Alka-Seltzer commercial and more. Throughout, Blechman was quick to give credit to others, praising animators like Tissa David (“oh, God, she was amazing”) for making his ideas better than he ever could’ve alone.

You’ll find their conversation condensed, arranged and edited for readability below.

Enjoy!

John: So, to my understanding, you moved at some point to the studio Elektra. Am I incorrect?

R. O. Blechman: I didn’t move there, no; I did work through them. You know, I’d do storyboards. For example, the CBS Christmas Birds, that was animated by Elektra. Or, produced by Elektra.

But what I did is, I said to Sam Magdoff, the head of Elektra, “Hey, is it okay if I do all the drawings?” Because I would do storyboards, and then they were given to other artists to do the drawings. I figured, “Hell, I don’t mind, I’ll do all the drawings.” And then I thought, “Well, for God sakes, if I’m doing all the drawings... I just have to find a cameraman, and then do the voices, and then get to an editor, and I’m a filmmaker.”

So, it was from Elektra that I opened The Ink Tank. And I can’t give you a date because I don’t know.

Could you talk a little about the early years of your studio, if you remember them? Like, what it was like to start a business and find work in that kind of market. And who you hired for your studio — those kinds of things.

I had a fantastic studio. It was an architect’s penthouse studio, and that was kind of part of the allure. And I was a great-looking guy; that was part of the allure. I had a reputation as a freelance illustrator. That was part of the allure. I also was good — and that was part of the allure, too. Notice I’m putting that as the fourth thing that recommended me.

So, a lot of work came in. And I think what made my studio the most distinctive was that I worked with two brilliant animators who were animator-slash-filmmakers. They were story people; they would add things. It was Tissa David and Ed Smith. They were employed on a freelance basis, but always available. I can’t think of any other studio around that had such brilliant talent.

It was very profitable. It crashed at one point and I will not get into that — had problems with a client. It was a killer.

Do you remember when you first worked with Tissa David, or was she sort of always in the area?

She was always available. Yeah, she lived in Manhattan. She did all her work at home, the way Ed Smith, who lived in the suburbs, did all his work at home. But what made the studio distinctive was the animation. I mean, I was okay also, but the animation was far more than just okay. These are people who added things, because they were storytellers. And that made a difference.

So, if I was a director, I was kind of the associate director. Well, that’s an exaggeration, but you understand what I’m saying.

The visually stunning No Room at the Inn segment from Simple Gifts (1978). Ed Smith animated almost the entire film himself, apparently drawing in ink. He was joined by Tissa David, who “took care of several scenes towards the end,” according to animator (and Ink Tank alumnus) Richard O’Connor.

Right. Yes.

Yeah. He just did things; he added things. He didn’t even ask me. He didn’t have to.

I remember that, when I did an hour television program, Simple Gifts, there was a sequence called No Room at the Inn. And there was a scene in which snow was falling. And what Ed Smith did, because he did that segment, is snow was falling on the stable, the crèche, but he did a little ballet with the snow being swept off the roof of the stable. I can just look at that stuff, and wow. Again, it was a cartoon ballet.

He was an amazing guy. Nobody else would have done a thing like that. “Hey, snow falling on the roof? Okay, fine. Simple.” But, no, he had to make a dance out of it. He always added things, the way Tissa David added things.

I remember once — I can’t remember the project. A character was trudging through the snow. Woof. You felt the weight of the poor guy as he lifted his feet, as he made one painful step after another. Nobody would have done that. But Tissa David was experiencing that action, and she translated it into film. She was amazing.

That’s incredible. You’ve mentioned a few times that your instantly recognizable squiggly line wasn’t used in the early work you did for places like Storyboard. Do you remember what it was like to get your design in a finished product, and not have it redone by other artists?

Well, I had a lot of print work, so my style was out there. You have to remember that I was then an illustrator for print as well as an animated filmmaker. So, it was accepted.

I mean, it was very different. And I think it was accepted because it was very different, and all advertisers want to be as different as possible, as separate from the competition. So, my stuff was prized.

Regarding the talking stomach commercial, was that idea from the advertising agency?

Yes. Jack Tinker had the idea, “Hey, why don’t we go ahead and make this stomach a character in the commercial, complaining about how this guy wasn’t doing the right thing by him?” Eating all the wrong food, not taking any medicine, that sort of thing.

Jack Tinker and Partners — they came up with the idea. And they did things; they were involved in the animation. I remember that, at one point, when they saw the first rough cut, they said, “Hey, when the stomach gets a little agitated and moves in the chair, I want to hear a squeak.” So, the advertising agency was very involved with it.

From the cover of Television Age Magazine . This ad, Stomach , debuted around 1967 and became a game-changing smash. The effect of seeing Blechman’s style on TV was “nothing short of revolutionary,” per one writer — and it helped to create a “boom” in animated TV ad production after years of decline. Gene Wilder’s hilarious turn as the stomach certainly didn’t hurt.

I had a good relationship with the agency. I was very lucky. But what the hell — the idea, that’s what made it so fantastic. Plus, I have to admit, I think it’s the first time my scratchy, broken-line stuff ever was shown nationally. And that paved the way for a lot of things.

So, two things were going on. To the credit of the agency was the idea of a stomach arguing with its owner. And the look, which was fresh — nobody ever saw anything like this before.

Right. By the way, do you remember who animated that commercial? Was that your studio?

Let me think. No, it was Elektra. And it was Phil Kimmelman. He was perfect, because it wasn’t full animation — in the way it wasn’t a “full” drawing. So, the combination was perfect. I think if it was, in quotes, “fuller” animation, it wouldn’t have been as effective.

He was a good animator, by the way. But he was perfect for this style, this project.

Really interesting. Now, regarding The Soldier’s Tale, could you talk a little bit about how that project came about?

I happened to be in Milan because there was a meeting of documentary filmmakers. And, for some reason, I was invited based on Simple Gifts. Although I’ll be damned if I was a documentary filmmaker. But, hey, they’re paying for it. So, sure, I’ll go.

So, the meeting took place in Milan. And I was walking on one of the main streets, and I was passing the central theater — I can’t think of the name of the theater; very well-known, world-famous theater. And I saw a sign announcing the future production of Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale.

I thought to myself, “That would make a wonderful film.” And, fortunately, when I went back to the hotel, in the lobby, I saw the director of PBS. And I said to her, “Gee, I have the craziest idea. I passed a sign announcing the upcoming production of Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du soldat. I think that would make a fabulous animated film.”

And she said, “Oh, I know that! I was head of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, and we produced that. Oh, that’s great. Hey, Bob, send me a proposal and I’ll see what I can do.”

And I thought to myself, “Send you a proposal? You are head of PBS. You know me; you know the property. What the hell do I have to send you a proposal for?” So, in any event, sent her a proposal; I forgot all about it. A month later, I get a telephone call from WGBH, saying that they were doing a four-hour celebration of Stravinsky’s centennary.

And they heard from this person — who has a name, but I’ll be damned if I can think of it. They said, “I heard that you were thinking of doing an animated film. We would love to have your piece as one of the four pieces which we are producing — WGBH, in Boston. We can give you $20,000, and we would like you to write a proposal.”

And I thought, “$20,000? I don’t want to write a proposal. I want to do a film!” So, I took the $20,000 and I started to do the film. Well, what happened is that they weren’t able to raise money for the other three projects — I wish I could think of who was doing them. Big names. Not animation; live action and great music. The only thing is they had my $20,000 for a storyboard. So, I decided to go for broke, which could have been literal as well as figurative. I started animating the thing!

The Soldier’s Tale (1984), 51 minutes long, won the Emmy for “Outstanding Individual Achievement - Animated Programming.” A big, creative, ambitious project from PBS — animated by a who’s-who list of New York talent.

And then, bit by bit, I managed to raise money to do the hour of film. So, that’s the story of that. Yeah, I went for broke. And it was figurative, and not literal. Sometimes you have to do the crazy things in life. Woof. Yeah, sometimes you just have to do things. And you can’t look at it entirely realistically.

Okay, so, that’s the story of The Soldier’s Tale.

That’s incredible.

Yeah. It was a wonderful film, wonderful film.

You mentioned PBS — I was wondering if you were one of the artists who did animated cartoons for Sesame Street in the early days as well?

Yeah, I did stuff for Sesame Street. I did all sorts of things. Yeah, I did quite a bit of work for Sesame Street.

You’ve mentioned working on Simple Gifts and The Soldier’s Tale as highlights. Do you have any other particular highlights from projects that you worked on at your studio?

No. Those were the two biggies. Never did anything comparable. I mean, short subjects — HBO, Sesame Street. I did anything and everything, and I enjoyed it all. I loved doing everything. But The Soldier’s Tale was amazing. That was an amazing film.

We’re coming up on an hour, so I don’t want to take up too much of your time. But I was just going to ask — could you give me a quick rundown of how Simple Gifts came to be?

Yeah. I somehow met the head of PBS — Larry Grossman, Lawrence Grossman. I just happened to meet him; I don’t know what the circumstances were. And I said, “Hey, PBS doesn’t have a Christmas show. I’d love to do a Christmas show.”

And he said, “Yeah, that’s great. I like the idea of doing one.” And so, somebody was hired to find the financing, and, fortunately, found a company that liked the idea and gave me some money. I just started doing this stuff. So, it was just lucky.

So, that was the beginning of the thing. Luck. Just as it was luck that I happened to be in Milan, where I didn’t belong, because I wasn’t a documentary filmmaker. And — La Scala, that’s what I was thinking of. I happened to pass La Scala, and they happened to have a sign saying, “We’re going to produce this thing.” And it happened to be the upcoming centennary of Igor Stravinsky.

Luck, luck, luck, luck, luck. Isn’t that something?

We offer our deepest thanks to Blechman for taking the time to talk with us. Although he’s better known in the illustration world, his decades in animation left a real mark. You can even spot the influence in Nickelodeon’s Doug, whose creator once worked under Blechman at The Ink Tank.

For the sake of space, flow and clarity, chunks of our interview hit the cutting-room floor. But some are too good to leave unpublished. For example, what Blechman said about the making of The Soldier’s Tale during a digression much earlier in the conversation:

The Soldier’s Tale was a marvelous film. I can’t believe how good it was. Woof; it’s an amazing film. I don’t know how the hell I ever did it. Well, I know how I did it: I had animators who were beyond animators; they were storytellers as well as animators. Like Tissa David, the great Tissa David. The great Ed Smith. And the great Fred Mogubgub. Wow. How can you go wrong with people like that? Because they were storytellers as well as animators of my material. They created a lot of things that went into the film.

Blechman also told us about plans, which are currently unannounced, to adapt The Soldier’s Tale into a feature film. “I’ve got goosebumps when I even talk about it on the telephone,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed, ‘Hey, I would love to do an animated feature.’ And, here, it’s happening.”

According to Blechman, two key people on the feature are producer Richard Lorber and filmmaker George Griffin. Blechman himself isn’t involved, but he made a special point to mention the project by email and phone — he wanted to ensure that it was included in our write-up. We’ll keep an eye out for more information.

See you again soon!