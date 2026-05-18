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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
15hEdited

I work with a Lithuanian woman who introduced me to these wonderful films, as it was one of those things she’d watched as a child (even after the collapse of the USSR). They’re utterly delightful, not necessarily better or worse than Disney’s take (FWIW I’ve always loved them as well, almost as much as I love the books and the original illustrations) but need to be watched.

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Job van der Zwan's avatar
Job van der Zwan
13hEdited

I have a great fondness for this series. I discovered this - like so many other animation gems - in art school and fell in love with it instantly. What annoyed me a bit was how my friends responded to it when I showed it to them - that it was better than the Disney version. I mean, I get it, art school and showing disdain for mainstream things like Disney is to be expected (especially in the peak hipster years of the late aughts), but still.

I love both. I love how different they are, how they're both true to the source material (on the Disney side I'm limiting myself to the 1977 version) while taking it in different directions.

For example, shortly after my daughter first learned how to walk, I saw her do that cute awkward chubby baby-waddle in a yellow onesie. That made me realize that Disney's Pooh is basically animated like a young toddler. It feels obvious now but I never realized it. Makes sense, of course, given the target audience, and the fact that most of E.H. Shepard's illustrations of Pooh are quite "toddler-shaped" as well. Which brings me to these passages:

> Then I remembered that, in my childhood, I had a scruffy teddy bear with a flattened ear and one eye, because I had horsed around with it a lot. No neck; the head was simply flat against the body. That’s how I drew it. And Khitruk asked, “Where’s the neck?” I answered, “What for?” And then we came up with the idea that he wouldn’t have a neck and would turn with his entire body.

> After the team persuaded Khitruk to keep it, Pooh’s poor coordination became a signature of his character.

They didn't copy Shepard's illlustration, but teddy bears are universally toddler-shaped so "Vinni-Pukh" ended up somewhat like one too. And they ended up with awkward (if slightly less toddler-like) movement too! But one with a very different attitude:

> The final effect she got was unique. In the films, Pooh travels on floating feet: he has no legs. But breaking the laws of physics in this way gave his walk an infectious bounce that’s memorable after one viewing.

And elsewhere:

> He cited the passage, “Rabbit and Piglet were sitting outside Pooh’s front door listening to Rabbit, and Pooh was sitting with them.” How do you draw that sentence?

If Disney's Pooh reminds me of my daughter when she was younger, Soyuzmultfilm's Pooh is more like how she's behaving now at three-and-a-half years old: constantly loudly reminding the world that she exists, which is important since she obviously is the center of the universe, often asking questions but then quickly drifting off in her own thoughts when I try to answer her, overflowing with unearned yet sincere confidence that her conclusions are correct, and bravely stomping around exploring and trying out whatever half-baked ideas pop up in her head.

Disney's Pooh is a cuddly baby toddler, Soyuzmultfilm's Pooh the fun but exhausting kid full of life before education gets to them. In other words: fundamentally “a philosopher, a dreamer.”

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