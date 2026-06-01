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Jonah Raye Anthony's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony
3h

When I heard “I Am Frankelda” was coming to Netflix, I was so excited!I only saw its trailers; I wanted to see it so badly! And I waited so long to hear where and when it’d release in the states!

I think my only reservation about it going to Netflix is its infamy for its lack of physical media releases. I’d really like to add “I Am Frankelda” to my library of animated films, and there’s so many other animated Netflix films that I’d love to own on physical media (especially Klaus and Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood).

I can confirm I am one of the thousands upon thousands of film enthusiasts who love practical, tactical filmmaking over the meaningless slop that is generative AI as well as the overuse of CGI! The sense of reality to such productions is so palpably magical! One of my favorite examples (outside of stop motion) is Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, especially with all of the miniatures and bigatures that were involved in it!

I really hope the film industry goes into more practical filmmaking as time goes on. I really think it could use it, especially because of AI and the overuse of CGI.

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Ravi Swami's avatar
Ravi Swami
3hEdited

Also Michel Gondry’s cut-out animated stories inspired by his daughter, which are great fun.

I think what’s being lost a little is simplicity & I’ll be upfront in saying I use AI a lot these days where you face issues like subscriptions to use the tools or complex set-ups requiring costly hardware and some practical knowledge of node based workflows to achieve anything usable.

Earlier it was a case of you, a camera, lights and some film and that’s it - a more direct and straight line to the end result.

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