Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony's avatar
Jonah Raye Anthony
10m

I was born in 1999, so I grew up with CG being the norm for the entertainment industry over the last couple of decades, the notable examples being Pixar and Disney. My experience with 2D animation came more from either television shows or physical media.

To read about or hear how unfairly mistreated 2D animation and the wonderful artists who created it were with the rise of CG is very disheartening, especially as I adore the art form of 2D animation.

Thankfully, you had/have places like Studio Ghibli and Cartoon Saloon (among all the other amazing animation studios out there in the world) to keep it alive.

Right now, I feel like 2D animation is slowly but surely on the rise and will have its day once again, it’s just a matter of time.

Thanks for the amazing read!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Animation Obsessive
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture