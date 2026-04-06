Animation Obsessive

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David van Arragon's avatar
David van Arragon
6h

A great deep dive! I remember being silent after seeing The Boy and the Heron as well. It was Howl’s all over again for me.

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m.rassmee's avatar
m.rassmee
2h

Excellent writing and demonstration with words and skiches and drawings and behind the scenes, details,I am impressed !! , your post is nessisty 👍🔥👌

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