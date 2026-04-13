Animation Obsessive

Animation Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
m.rassmee's avatar
m.rassmee
15h

Thank you, I always wanted to know what The inside looklike how they excute Thier drawings and processes, accompanied with resources, it's wonderful subject, 🔥📌

Reply
Share
For's avatar
For
18h

God please, let soyuzmultfilm just die with dignity

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Animation Obsessive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture